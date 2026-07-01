MAKINDYE SSABAGABO MUNICIPALITY LEADERS URGED TO CHAMPION ACCOUNTABILITY, FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE AND EFFECTIVE SERVICE DELIVERY

Political Leaders Begin Induction Programme as Town Clerk Moses Otimong Calls for Stronger Revenue Mobilisation and Better Local Governance

By Brian Mugenyi Watchdog Uganda (mugenyijj@gmail.com)

MAKINDYE SSABAGABO MUNICIPALITY, UGANDA — Local governments are the true engine room of Uganda’s decentralised system. It is at the district and municipal levels where planning, budgeting, and service delivery directly collide with the daily lives of ordinary citizens. But with public demand soaring for better roads, modern classrooms, functioning health centers, and structured urban planning, local leaders are facing unprecedented pressure to do far more with shrinking resources.

Recognizing this challenge, political and technical leaders from Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality recently gathered for a high-level induction workshop. Titled “Effective Leadership for Improved Service Delivery,” the forum aimed to overhaul local governance, tighten financial controls, and equip leaders with the practical tools needed to make decentralisation actually work.

The strategy session brought together municipal councillors, technical heads, civil society partners, and banking executives. Leading the charge was Town Clerk Mr. Moses Otimong, who issued a blunt reality check to the room: no municipality can transform its communities without a fiercely protected financial base and transparent management.

“Local revenue is the absolute backbone of service delivery,” Otimong stated flatly during the induction. “If we want better roads, cleaner neighborhoods, quality schools, and upgraded health services, we must stop over-relying on the center. We have to strengthen our own capacity to collect and manage our own resources efficiently.”

Otimong reminded the newly elected leaders that while decentralisation grants them immense power over local planning and budgets, that power is worthless without deep transparency, professionalism, and accountability.

Planning From the Grassroots Up

Facilitators from the Ministry of Local Government walked leaders through the nuts and bolts of development planning, procurement, and public finance. The central message was clear: real planning does not start in a boardroom; it starts by listening to the community before a single shilling is allocated.

Officials stressed that a five-year Local Government Development Plan shouldn’t just be a document gathered to collect dust on a shelf. It is a living roadmap meant to solve real-world problems while aligning local needs with national goals like Vision 2040 and the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV).

To make this work, facilitators emphasized that the law requires participatory planning. Under current regulations, consultations must start at the village and parish levels to capture genuine local grievances before the technical planning committee and the executive committee package them for council approval. The leaders were challenged to aggressively open up public participation so that taxpayer-funded projects reflect what residents actually need.

Changing the Budgeting Mindset

A significant chunk of the training targeted public financial management, with facilitators urging a shift away from traditional accounting toward Uganda’s Programme-Based Budgeting framework. This system strictly links public expenditure to measurable outcomes on the ground.

Rather than just looking at a balance sheet of money spent, leaders were told to ask four hard questions:

What specific problem is this budget allocation solving?

What are the exact expected outcomes?

How will the ordinary citizen benefit?

Can these results be independently verified and measured?

With the new financial year running from July 1 to June 30, officials noted that the legal authority to spend public funds must strictly match approved work plans. There is no room for off-budget maneuvers.

Accountability is Non-Negotiable

The workshop did not shy away from the systemic cracks slowing down local governments: leaking revenue collections, exploding expenditure demands, and intense political pressure on public assets.

Participants were reminded that every Accounting Officer signs a binding Performance Contract with the Permanent Secretary before the financial year begins, committing them to specific service delivery targets. Failing to meet them, or mismanaging funds, directly erodes public trust and stalls development.

“Every single shilling collected from a taxpayer must visibly manifest as a service to the people,” one facilitator warned. “Accountability isn’t a theoretical option here—it is the very foundation of survival for this local government.”

Banking Sector Steps Up to Partner

Recognizing that financial literacy is a major missing link for many local leaders, major financial institutions joined the forum to offer strategic partnerships.

Centenary Bank reaffirmed its commitment to boosting institutional banking services and financial inclusion across the municipality. Meanwhile, KCB Bank Uganda, represented by Ms. Babirye Mariam, underscored how financial literacy directly builds leadership capacity and household economic resilience.

Ms. Babirye noted that KCB is actively expanding its financial education outreaches into Bunamwaya, Ndejje, and surrounding areas, while tailoring credit and lending products to support local leaders and organized community groups.

“Financial literacy empowers a leader to make bold, informed choices, manage public resources responsibly, and plan sustainably for the future,” Babirye noted. “You cannot have strong leadership without sound financial discipline.”

The Road Ahead

The induction wrapped up with a collective resolution: political leaders, technical officers, financial institutions, and citizens must tear down their silos and collaborate if Makindye Ssabagabo is to see accelerated growth.

As Uganda pushes forward with its decentralisation agenda, the takeaway for Makindye Ssabagabo was unmistakable. True transformation will not come from standard political rhetoric or unfulfilled manifestos. It will be won or lost through disciplined local leadership, iron-clad financial management, and an uncompromising commitment to the people they were chosen to serve.