TECH WATCH: No Pens, No Papers: Victoria University Completely Transitions to 100% Paperless Online Exams

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — In a bold, disruptive move that signals a massive shift in the landscape of regional higher education, Victoria University Kampala has officially phased out the traditional use of physical pens and answer booklets, transitioning its examinations entirely to a computer-based, digital format.
Students across all faculties now sit for their assessments in ultra-modern computer labs, using desktop machines to access, navigate, and submit their exams securely through the university’s proprietary VClass platform.
Dr. Lawrence Muganga Inspects Digital Shift
A recent on-site visit by Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga to ongoing assessment sessions underscored the institution’s complete commitment to the paperless transition. Dr. Muganga—a prominent Ugandan-Canadian educationist known for championing early integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology-driven learning models across Africa—was seen interacting with students and monitoring the digital infrastructure.
From the Exam Floor: “No pens. No papers. Just computers,” university officials noted in a statement. “That’s how exams are done at Victoria University Kampala.”
The strategic overhaul positions Victoria University as an official pioneer in the region, offering several distinct advantages over traditional testing formats:
Rapid Grading Turnaround: Drastically lowering administrative wait times.
Reduced Malpractice Risks: Minimizing security breaches associated with physical papers.
Eco-Friendly Classrooms: Completely eliminating printing, storage costs, and paper wastage.
Workforce Readiness: Directly training students to operate seamlessly in a tech-centric, digital economy.
Infrastructure Overcoming the Digital Divide
While critics of full-scale digital examination systems often point to persistent challenges like unstable electricity grids and spotty internet access, Victoria University confirms it has heavily invested in dedicated, high-capacity fallback power systems and a robust, high-bandwidth local area network to ensure zero interruption during examination windows.
The sweeping reforms set an aggressive new benchmark for other regional institutions as regulatory bodies like the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) observe the ongoing modernization of the country’s academic landscape.
Admissions Now Open: Secure Your Future Today
Ready to experience the future of education? Admissions are officially OPEN for the upcoming intake at Victoria University Kampala! Take the definitive next step toward your dream career with a highly relevant, skills-based curriculum, expert lecturers, and state-of-the-art facilities.
📞 Call/WhatsApp: 0760 939818
📧 Email: naluwugge.christine@vu.ac.ug
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@VUKampala
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