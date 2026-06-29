SPECIAL REPORT: CROWNING EAST AFRICA — How the Inaugural Miss Tourism East Africa Pageant Is Reimagining Regional Unity Through Beauty, Culture and Tourism

KAMPALA, UGANDA — There is an African proverb that says, “When neighbours celebrate together, prosperity crosses every border.” Few events embody that wisdom more vividly than the inaugural Miss Tourism East Africa pageant, a landmark initiative seeking to unite the region through culture, tourism, and shared identity rather than politics alone.

For the first time in East Africa’s history, delegates from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Somalia will gather in Uganda for a two-week celebration of tourism, heritage, leadership, and cultural diplomacy.

The pageant is scheduled to run from September 5 to September 19, with the grand finale taking place at the Kampala Marriott Hotel on September 12. It represents one of the boldest tourism initiatives undertaken in the region in recent years.

Unlike conventional beauty contests, Miss Tourism East Africa has been designed as a platform for economic transformation, regional cooperation, and youth empowerment.

Under the leadership of Director Hajjat Halima Namakula and Chief Executive Officer Allan Kanyike, the initiative aims to reposition East Africa as a single tourism destination capable of competing on the global stage.

A Crown That Represents More Than Beauty

Across the world, pageantry has evolved far beyond the runway.

Modern beauty queens increasingly serve as ambassadors for environmental conservation, education, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian causes. Miss Tourism East Africa embraces that evolution.

Contestants will not only showcase elegance but will also champion conservation, cultural heritage, community development, and sustainable tourism. Their mission extends far beyond winning a title—they will become ambassadors entrusted with telling East Africa’s story to the world.

As Director Hajjat Halima Namakula explains, the pageant is about creating lasting opportunities for young women while strengthening regional cooperation through tourism.

“Our vision is to build ambassadors who inspire the world to discover East Africa. This platform is not simply about beauty; it is about leadership, culture, heritage, and creating opportunities for communities through tourism.”

Uganda at the Centre of Regional Tourism

Hosting the inaugural edition places Uganda firmly at the heart of East Africa’s tourism conversation.

Known globally as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda boasts extraordinary attractions ranging from the mountain gorillas of Bwindi and the Source of the Nile to its rich cultural kingdoms, wildlife reserves, and vibrant communities.

For Project Coordinator Allan Kanyike, hosting the pageant is both a privilege and a strategic opportunity.

“We want every delegate who comes to Uganda to leave as an ambassador for East Africa. This event is about showcasing our shared heritage while encouraging visitors to explore the entire region rather than a single country,” Kanyike said during an exclusive interview with the writer.

The programme includes a Kampala city tour, a faith-based tourism tour, visits to the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC), embassy engagements, cultural exhibitions, official photoshoots, and familiarisation trips across Uganda.

These activities are expected to expose participants to Uganda’s tourism potential while strengthening collaboration among regional tourism stakeholders.

Tourism as an Economic Engine

Tourism remains one of Africa’s fastest-growing economic sectors.

Every international visitor creates opportunities for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, tour guides, artisans, photographers, entertainers, and farmers.

Economic experts argue that East Africa possesses some of the world’s richest tourism assets, yet the region has often marketed them separately rather than collectively.

Miss Tourism East Africa seeks to change that narrative.

By promoting cross-border travel and regional tourism packages, organisers believe the initiative can increase visitor numbers, attract investment, and stimulate local economies.

A traveller who visits Uganda, for example, can be encouraged to continue to Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, or the DRC, transforming East Africa into one interconnected tourism circuit.

Celebrating a Shared Identity

Each participating country brings a unique story to the regional stage.

Kenya offers the iconic Maasai Mara. Tanzania is home to the Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro. Uganda showcases its mountain gorillas and the Source of the Nile. Rwanda presents Volcanoes National Park. Burundi preserves rich cultural traditions. South Sudan contributes remarkable cultural diversity. The Democratic Republic of Congo boasts extraordinary rainforests and biodiversity, while Somalia brings centuries of coastal history and heritage.

Together, they tell one East African story.

Contestants will celebrate this diversity through traditional attire, music, dance, cuisine, and cultural presentations designed to foster mutual appreciation across borders.

A Platform for Young Women

Beyond tourism, organisers believe the pageant offers an opportunity to nurture a new generation of female leaders.

Participants will gain experience in public speaking, diplomacy, advocacy, and community engagement while promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The initiative also encourages entrepreneurship within the creative economy, creating opportunities for fashion designers, photographers, makeup artists, event organisers, digital content creators, and hospitality professionals.

Building East Africa’s Global Brand

As governments continue investing in regional integration through trade, infrastructure, and the free movement of people, tourism has emerged as one of the region’s strongest instruments of soft diplomacy.

Miss Tourism East Africa aligns with those ambitions by presenting East Africa as a single destination offering many diverse experiences.

Rather than competing against one another, participating countries are choosing collaboration.

That cooperation has the potential to strengthen East Africa’s visibility in the global tourism industry while attracting investment across multiple sectors.

The Legacy Beyond the Crown

When the curtains finally close on the grand finale in Kampala, organisers hope the greatest achievement will not simply be the crowning of a queen.

They hope to crown a new vision for East Africa.

A vision where tourism creates jobs.

Where culture strengthens unity.

Where young women become ambassadors for conservation and sustainable development.

Where neighbouring countries tell one story to the world.

Because in today’s global economy, the most valuable crown is not the one adorned with jewels.

It is the one that carries the hopes, identity, and aspirations of an entire region determined to grow together.

For East Africa, that journey is only just beginning.