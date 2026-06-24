After 40 Years of Waiting, Kyanamukaka Roads Finally Get Major Upgrade

By Brian Mugenyi

MASAKA DISTRICT — For more than four decades, residents of Kyanamukaka Town Council in Bukoto Central Constituency lived with poor road networks that hindered trade, access to social services and economic growth.

Today, that long wait is finally coming to an end.

Road construction equipment is now at work across the area, marking the beginning of what local leaders and residents describe as a transformative chapter for one of Greater Masaka’s key agricultural communities.

The ongoing road improvement works are targeting key routes connecting Sserinya, Baale, Bulegeya, Kamuzinda and Kanoni, roads that have for years been a source of frustration for residents, farmers and business operators.

For generations, farmers struggled to transport coffee and other agricultural produce to markets. Patients endured difficult journeys to health facilities, while poor accessibility discouraged potential investors from establishing businesses in the area.

The road upgrade project, being implemented by the Ministry of Works and Transport, is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate trade, strengthen service delivery and unlock investment opportunities across the constituency.

Kyanamukaka Town Council Mayor Hajjat Zaina Nakidde described the development as a milestone that will significantly improve livelihoods.

“For many years, our people suffered because of poor roads. Farmers could not easily access markets and businesses struggled to grow. Today, we are witnessing a historic transformation that will change the future of our communities,” Nakidde said.

She applauded the Ministry of Works and Transport for responding to residents’ concerns and urged communities to cooperate with engineers and contractors to ensure smooth implementation of the project.

“There is no compensation for land required for community feeder roads. I appeal to our people to support this development because the benefits will remain long after the project is completed,” she said.

Nakidde noted that improved road infrastructure will stimulate economic activity across the constituency’s 105 villages and nine parishes by enhancing access to markets, schools, health facilities and business centres.

Residents have also acknowledged the contribution of the Office of Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi in championing development priorities within Bukoto Central Constituency.

Community members specifically credited development activist Oscar Mutebi for mobilising leaders and residents to advocate for improved infrastructure and better government services.

For Ms Vecencia Namulindwa, an elder and councillor in Kyanamukaka Town Council, the project represents the fulfilment of a long-held community aspiration.

“We have heard many promises over the years, but this time we can actually see the roads being worked on. This is the development we have been waiting for,” she said.

Namulindwa praised the collaboration between the Ministry of Works and Transport, local leaders and the Office of Vice President Emeritus Ssekandi for helping amplify residents’ concerns.

Local businessman Steven Kawonawo believes the improved roads will trigger economic transformation in the area.

“Good roads attract investment, reduce transport costs and encourage businesses to expand. This project is opening a new chapter for Kyanamukaka and the entire Bukoto Central Constituency,” he said.

Over the years, Oscar Mutebi has spearheaded various community development initiatives in rural Masaka, including support for coffee farmers, promotion of government wealth-creation programmes and distribution of agricultural equipment.

Speaking about the road project, Mutebi said infrastructure development remains one of the most effective tools for poverty reduction.

“When roads improve, farmers access markets, children reach schools more easily, patients get to health facilities faster and investors gain confidence. Development begins with connectivity,” he said.

Mutebi also commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for prioritising infrastructure development as a cornerstone of Uganda’s economic transformation agenda.

Officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport say construction works are progressing steadily, with technical teams closely monitoring standards to ensure quality and durability.

Engineer Mathew Ochuria said cooperation from local leaders and residents has greatly contributed to the project’s progress.

“We are committed to delivering quality roads that will serve these communities for many years,” Ochuria said.

Once completed, the upgraded roads are expected to ease the transportation of agricultural produce, particularly coffee, a major source of household income in Bukoto Central Constituency.

Local leaders believe the improved road network will attract investors, create employment opportunities for young people and accelerate economic growth across the area.

As construction continues, residents say the project represents far more than improved transport infrastructure.

It represents hope.

It represents opportunity.

It represents a stronger connection between rural communities and Uganda’s broader development agenda.

After 40 years of waiting, Kyanamukaka is finally seeing its road to prosperity take shape.