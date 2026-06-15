How Uganda’s Parish Development Model Is Reshaping Rural Economies Across 10,589 Parishes

Inside Uganda’s Parish Development Model: How 10,589 Parishes Are Driving Museveni’s Rural Wealth Agenda

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA, Uganda — When the Government of Uganda launched the Parish Development Model (PDM), it described the programme as the country’s flagship strategy for moving millions of households from subsistence to the money economy. Nearly four years later, the initiative has become the centrepiece of President Yoweri Museveni’s rural wealth creation agenda, reaching all 10,589 parishes across the country.

Backed by billions of shillings in annual government funding and coordinated through the Ministry of Local Government, the PDM is reshaping how public resources are delivered to communities. The programme seeks to make the parish—not the district or sub-county—the primary unit for planning, financing and implementing local economic development.

At the administrative level, implementation has been overseen by the Ministry of Local Government under Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya, working alongside Minister Raphael Magyezi and Minister of State for Local Government Victoria Rusoke Businge. The ministry has focused on strengthening supervision, accountability and coordination among local governments to improve service delivery and ensure PDM funds reach intended beneficiaries.

The Ministry’s Ministerial Policy Statement for the 2026/27 financial year shows that government has intensified monitoring of PDM implementation, strengthened internal audit systems, trained Parish Development Committees, and expanded support for Local Economic Development (LED) initiatives across the country.

According to the report, officials conducted inspections in 41 local governments, monitored implementation of presidential directives in 75 local governments, carried out audit compliance reviews in 65 local governments, and convened several stakeholder engagements aimed at improving coordination and accountability.

Government has also repositioned parishes as local investment hubs by strengthening market linkages, promoting public-private partnerships and supporting enterprise development in agriculture, livestock and other productive sectors.

The report further highlights reforms to improve local revenue mobilisation, procurement oversight and climate-responsive planning, signalling a broader effort to strengthen decentralisation and make local governments more financially sustainable.

Across many districts, the programme is supporting enterprises in coffee, dairy, poultry, piggery and other agricultural value chains. Women’s savings groups, youth enterprises and farmer cooperatives are increasingly accessing structured financing and extension services under the PDM framework.

Government says the programme has contributed to improved household incomes and increased participation in the money economy. However, implementation challenges remain, including delayed disbursements, cases of mismanagement, inadequate beneficiary selection and uneven technical support across some local governments.

As Uganda pursues the objectives of Vision 2040 and the Fourth National Development Plan, the Parish Development Model remains the government’s flagship strategy for accelerating rural transformation, wealth creation and inclusive economic growth.

Whether it ultimately delivers its full promise will depend on sustained financing, transparent implementation, strong local leadership and the ability of beneficiary households to convert public investment into long-term economic prosperity.