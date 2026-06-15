PLU SHAKE UP: Gen. Muhoozi Orders Immediate Handover of Secretary General Office from David Kabanda to Twalla Fadil

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

KAMPALA, Uganda — A major leadership change has taken place within the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) after the organisation’s Chairman, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, directed an immediate handover of the office of Secretary General from David Kabanda to Twalla Fadil.

The directive, issued early Monday through Gen. Muhoozi’s official X account, instructs PLU National Vice Chairperson Michael Nuwagira to organise the handover and takeover ceremony “as soon as possible.”

Gen. Muhoozi further directed that all PLU ministers and Members of Parliament attend the transition ceremony.

“The National Vice Chairperson of PLU, Mr. Michael Nuwagira, is hereby instructed to organise the handover/takeover ceremony of the position of General Secretary of PLU as soon as possible. From Hon. Kabanda to Hon. Fadil. All PLU Ministers and Members of Parliament must attend,” the directive reads.

Swift Compliance

Senior PLU officials and legislators moved quickly to acknowledge the directive, with several publicly congratulating Hon. Twalla Fadil on his appointment.

Among the first to respond were Arnold Ankunda and Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, both of whom affirmed the directive with brief messages of compliance, including the phrase, “Order taken.”

PLU’s official communication platforms also confirmed receipt of the chairman’s instructions, signalling the start of the leadership transition process.

Background

Hon. David Kabanda, the Member of Parliament for Kasambya County, has served as PLU Secretary General since the organisation’s formal establishment. He has played a central role in coordinating mobilisation activities and strengthening the movement’s national structures.

His successor, Hon. Twalla Fadil, the Member of Parliament for Tingey County in Kapchorwa District, has been an active figure within PLU, particularly in mobilising support across the Sebei sub-region. His elevation is expected to strengthen regional representation within the organisation’s top leadership.

Meanwhile, Michael Nuwagira, popularly known as “Toyota,” retains his role as National Vice Chairperson and has been tasked with overseeing the transition.

Political Significance

The Patriotic League of Uganda, which evolved from the MK Movement, has become one of the country’s most influential pro-government mobilisation platforms under the leadership of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The swift leadership reshuffle reflects Gen. Muhoozi’s hands-on approach to managing the organisation as it continues to consolidate its structures ahead of future political engagements.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments surrounding the handover ceremony and any further changes within the PLU leadership.