SERVE BY INTEREST OF THE PEOPLE — Oscar Mutebi Rallies Kyanamukaka Leaders Towards Unity, Development

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KYANAMUKAKA, MASAKA: Hope, celebration and political symbolism engulfed Kyanamukaka Town Council on Friday as newly elected Mayor Hon. Zaina Nakidde officially took oath of office before hundreds of cheering residents, youth leaders, traders and government mobilisers gathered under the scorching Masaka afternoon sun.

The colourful swearing-in ceremony did not merely mark the beginning of a new political term.

To many residents, it symbolised a fresh chapter of unity, grassroots mobilisation and renewed hope for development in one of Greater Masaka’s steadily growing urban centres.

From early morning hours, motorcycles ferried residents from nearby villages while women wrapped in gomesis and youths dressed in yellow political colours flooded the town council grounds chanting songs of victory.

Like the old African proverb says, “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.”

That proverb perfectly captured the spirit of the day as leaders repeatedly called for teamwork and collective responsibility in transforming Kyanamukaka Town Council.

Presiding over the function was a lineup of local leaders, political mobilisers and opinion leaders, but attention largely shifted toward Mr. Oscar Mutebi, whose growing visibility in grassroots mobilisation and development initiatives across Greater Masaka continues to attract political attention.

During the ceremony, Mr. Steven Kawonawo introduced Oscar Mutebi clad in blue suit as “a visionary leader committed to the transformation and welfare of ordinary people.”

Kawonawo applauded Mutebi for remaining active in community mobilisation and championing programmes aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities within Masaka District.

Speaking shortly after Hon. Zaina Nakidde took oath, Mutebi congratulated the newly elected mayor and urged leaders to abandon political divisions and focus on service delivery.

“Serve by interest of the people as the primary goal,” Mutebi told residents amid applause.

“Politics should end after elections. I am here to emphasise the good work done by Mr. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who is the reason why we have the Masaka District headquarters. He wasn’t happy though when the local leaders didn’t appreciate his efforts in extending development in the area. What matters now is serving the people. When leaders unite, development comes faster. But when leaders fight, it is ordinary wananchi who suffer most.” he said.

His remarks appeared to resonate strongly with residents who have in recent years demanded better healthcare services, improved roads, electricity connectivity and youth empowerment opportunities within the area.

Political observers such as Mr. Kawonawo increasingly associate Mutebi’s growing influence with grassroots mobilisation programmes linked to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s wealth creation agenda, SACCO mobilisation and youth empowerment campaigns.

Over the years, he has been associated with community efforts supporting healthcare improvement, agricultural sensitisation and poverty eradication programmes across parts of Masaka and central region through coffee extension.

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics data, more than 81 percent of households within rural Masaka depend directly on subsistence farming while unemployment among the youth continues to remain one of the region’s biggest social and economic challenges.

Observers such as Mr. John Kakande argue that such realities explain why leaders in Greater Masaka are increasingly shifting focus toward household income improvement, vocational empowerment and organised community development programmes.

Hon. Zaina Nakidde, while taking oath, thanked voters for entrusting her with leadership and promised to prioritise healthcare services, sanitation, women empowerment and youth-focused programmes within Kyanamukaka Town Council.

Nakidde particularly applauded Mr. Oscar Mutebi for extending social support and healthcare initiatives to the area.

She specifically cited the support extended toward Kyanamukaka Health Centre III through Friends of Bulamu Medical Care, where ultrasound scan machines were secured to improve maternal healthcare services.

“We appreciate Mr. Oscar Mutebi for continuously supporting the people of Kyanamukaka,” Nakidde said.

“The ultrasound machines delivered at Kyanamukaka Health Centre III have helped many expectant mothers and vulnerable families receive medical services nearer to them.”

Residents say the intervention has significantly reduced the burden of travelling to Masaka City for maternal scan services, saving transport costs and reducing delays among pregnant mothers seeking medical attention.

Nakidde also applauded State Minister Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo for supporting her during the election period and encouraging youth participation in leadership.

“I thank Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo for the support and encouragement throughout the campaigns,” she noted.

In his address, Mutebi also thanked Mr. Robert Tumwesigye, Mr. Robert Kabiito and former Masaka District RDC Ms. Teopista Ssenkungu for their contribution toward lobbying and endorsing development initiatives within Kyanamukaka and Greater Masaka.

He further applauded Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi for what he described as his historic role in the transformation and expansion of Kyanamukaka Town Council and Masaka District at large.

“He remains one of the pillars behind the transformation and visibility of this area,” Mutebi observed.

Mutebi also extended appreciation to residents of Kyanamukaka and Kyesiiga, expressing optimism that electricity challenges affecting some parts of the area would soon be resolved following renewed engagements on transformer restoration projects.

“Development cannot move in darkness,” Mutebi remarked.

“Electricity, water and roads remain critical if our youth and traders are to prosper.”

He further revealed that plans are underway to lobby for nearly Shs3 billion through support linked to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to facilitate infrastructure expansion projects within Masaka District, including extension of district headquarters services, electricity connectivity and water supply systems.

Observers say such interventions could significantly transform the economic potential of the area, especially as urbanisation steadily expands within Greater Masaka.

As the ceremony progressed, residents danced to traditional music while youth groups escorted the newly sworn-in mayor through sections of the town council waving tree branches and chanting political slogans.

Several youth leaders who spoke to this publication expressed optimism that the new administration would focus more on development than political confrontation.

One youth leader summed up the mood by saying:

“Kyanamukaka now needs leaders who build bridges instead of building political walls.”

As celebrations continued into the evening, one elderly resident quietly delivered words that appeared to capture the spirit of the entire event:

“A good leader plants hope before planting promises.”

For many residents of Kyanamukaka Town Council, Friday’s ceremony was not merely about politics.

It was a declaration that unity, leadership and development must walk together if rural communities are to prosper in Uganda’s changing political and economic landscape.