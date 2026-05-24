WHEN EVERY SHILLING MUST WORK TWICE: KUMUMANYA DIRECTIVE TURNS PROCUREMENT INTO A GOLDEN LADDER FOR JOBS IN KAMPALA CITY

Writes Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA CITY — In a bold push to transform government spending into a weapon against unemployment and poverty, local governments have been directed to fully embrace procurement reforms championed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, aimed at turning public contracts into opportunities for jobs, enterprise growth, and inclusive development.

The directive took center stage during sensitization engagements targeting procurement officers, accounting officers, contracts committees, city town clerks, mayors, and technical staff, where officials were reminded that public procurement must no longer remain a “closed gate for the connected few,” but rather become a lifeline for youth, women, and persons with disabilities struggling to enter the economic mainstream.

Officials described the Kumumanya directive as a major turning point in Uganda’s local governance system—where procurement is shifting from routine paperwork into what many called a “factory of opportunity.”

FROM PAPERWORK TO PAYCHECKS

Speaking during the engagements, the Assistant Commissioner for Procurement Inspection and Coordination, Mr. Johnson Musinguzi, said local governments must stop treating procurement as a mere administrative obligation and instead use it as a direct tool for economic empowerment.

“Government spending must not end in files and signatures alone. Every shilling must create value, generate livelihoods, and put food on the table,” Mr. Musinguzi said.

He noted that more than 60 percent of local government budgets are spent through procurement systems, making the sector one of the strongest economic engines capable of creating jobs if properly managed.

According to officials, the Kumumanya directive seeks to ensure that government contracts do not continue flowing only to established firms while young entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups watch from the sidelines.

CORRUPTION-FREE PROCUREMENT EMPHASIZED

Officials also used the engagements to issue a stern warning against corruption in local governments, reminding city town clerks, mayors, procurement officers, and public servants that government jobs and contracts must never be treated as commodities for sale.

Mr. Musinguzi warned that corruption, favoritism, and bribery continue to deny many capable Ugandans opportunities they deserve, while weakening public trust in government institutions.

“Public service is a trust, not a business venture. Leaders must avoid turning offices into auction grounds for jobs and contracts,” he cautioned.

He further warned that corruption in procurement is like “eating the seed meant for planting,” noting that when public funds are diverted through corrupt practices, communities are left trapped in unemployment and poor service delivery.

OPENING DOORS FOR SPECIAL INTEREST GROUPS

At the heart of the reforms is the reservation and preference scheme under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, Cap 205, which reserves at least 15 percent of procurement budgets for Special Interest Groups, including youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

In addition, all procurements valued at UGX 30 million and below at central government level and UGX 10 million and below at local government level are specifically ring-fenced for these groups.

Officials said the move is intended to “break the glass ceiling” that has historically locked vulnerable Ugandans out of government business opportunities.

Women-owned enterprises must have at least 51 percent ownership and control by women, while youth enterprises must maintain at least 51 percent youth membership and leadership in order to qualify.

REMOVING THE STONES FROM THE ROAD

In what many participants described as a game changer, enterprises under Special Interest Groups are exempted from paying bidding fees and are allowed to submit Bid Securing Declarations instead of traditional bid securities.

Officials said this policy removes financial roadblocks that have long suffocated small businesses before they could even compete.

“You cannot ask people to run a race with chains on their feet,” one official remarked during the discussions.

SKILLS MUST MEET OPPORTUNITY

Mr. Musinguzi linked the procurement reforms to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s industrial skilling hubs initiative, saying the government’s investment in vocational training must now be matched with market access.

“Skills alone cannot change lives if there are no economic opportunities attached to them. Procurement must become the bridge between skilling and earning,” he said.