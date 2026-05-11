Kololo Set for Historic Museveni Swearing-In as African Liberation Movements Confirm Attendance

KAMPALA IN HIGH POLITICAL GEAR AHEAD OF HISTORIC KOLOLO SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

KAMPALA — Uganda’s political atmosphere has entered a heightened phase of anticipation as preparations intensify for the Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony scheduled for May 12, 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds — an event increasingly viewed not only as a constitutional milestone, but also as a continental political convergence point.

The ceremony, which will mark the inauguration of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for a seventh elected term, is steadily being framed around a broader Pan-African political narrative: “Museveni is for Africa, Africa is for Museveni.”

Across government institutions, diplomatic circles, and political structures, preparations are in high gear for what is expected to become a high-profile gathering of liberation movements, ruling parties, and fraternal political organisations from across Africa and beyond.

TODWONG CONFIRMS LIBERATION MOVEMENTS’ PARTICIPATION

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong has confirmed that Uganda will host a broad spectrum of African liberation movements, ruling political parties, and international fraternal organisations during the Kololo ceremony.

Speaking during preparations for the event, Todwong revealed that confirmations had already been received from several political formations and international delegations.

“I can speak with authority that we have confirmed quite a number of political parties in Africa. The CCM of Tanzania have confirmed, the CPC party of China and others,” Todwong stated.

He further disclosed that additional confirmations include liberation and ruling parties such as:

CPLM of South Africa

CADD of Burundi

FRELIMO of Mozambique

ANC of South Africa

Todwong also confirmed that political parties from the Russian Federation had expressed readiness to attend alongside other international delegations.

“We’ve invited all fraternal political parties, and most of them have confirmed their attendance,” he added.

According to sources within the NRM Secretariat, preparations are underway to ensure diplomatic protocols, seating arrangements, accreditation systems, and international coordination are fully aligned ahead of the ceremony.

President Museveni, who secured 75.65 percent of the vote in the 2026 general elections, is expected to use the ceremony to reinforce themes of continuity, stability, and long-term national transformation.

Within ruling establishment circles, the victory is being interpreted as public endorsement of Uganda’s ongoing national priorities, including:

Peace consolidation

Infrastructure development

Wealth creation programmes

Rural transformation under the Parish Development Model (PDM)

As a result, the swearing-in is increasingly being positioned not merely as a political transition, but as a continuation of Uganda’s broader socio-economic development agenda.

MUTEBI: SWEARING-IN MESSAGE IS A DEVELOPMENT BLUEPRINT

Political and development commentator Oscar Mutebi, who also serves as Personal Assistant to Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi in the Office of the President and as Private State House Secretary attached to Ssekandi’s office, described President Museveni’s expected swearing-in message as a structured national development framework rather than ceremonial rhetoric.

According to Mutebi, the President’s messaging has consistently revolved around Uganda’s core pillars of peace, production, and economic inclusion.

“The President’s message during swearing-in is always clear — protect peace, expand production, and ensure every Ugandan is integrated into the money economy,” Mutebi noted.

He emphasized that programmes such as the Parish Development Model continue to play a central role in transitioning households from subsistence living into income-generating economic units.

MASAKA TRANSFORMATION PUSH DRAWS ATTENTION

Mutebi further highlighted ongoing socio-economic transformation efforts in the Greater Masaka sub-region, describing them as a practical reflection of national policy implementation.

He pointed to visible progress in:

Road infrastructure development

Agricultural productivity systems

Youth enterprise growth initiatives

Community economic empowerment structures

“Masaka is increasingly becoming a model of how national policy translates into grassroots impact,” Mutebi observed.

He added that such regional developments mirror Uganda’s wider agenda of socio-economic transformation and inclusive growth.

CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY AND PARTICIPATION

As preparations intensify, Mutebi has urged Ugandans across all political, regional, and social backgrounds to actively participate in the Kololo ceremony.

He described the occasion as a national moment extending beyond partisan politics.

“This is a national moment for all Ugandans. It is a time to reflect on our journey, our peace, and our development direction,” he said.

According to Mutebi, the ceremony symbolizes unity, stability, and shared national identity.

SSEKANDI’S ROLE IN MOBILISATION EFFORTS

The Office of the President continues to play a central role in coordinating preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, working closely with government agencies and district leadership structures nationwide.

Particular recognition has been extended to Vice President Emeritus Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi for his contribution to mobilisation efforts and grassroots coordination ahead of the ceremony.

Officials say Ssekandi’s extensive public service experience has strengthened institutional coordination and enhanced linkages between central government and local leadership structures.

INTERNATIONAL DIMENSION ELEVATES KOLOLO SIGNIFICANCE

The participation of liberation movements and international political organisations is expected to elevate the Kololo event into a major diplomatic and ideological convergence point.

The anticipated presence of African liberation parties, Asian political formations, and European allies reflects Uganda’s expanding international political engagement and long-standing liberation movement ties.

According to Todwong, Uganda’s invitation strategy reflects deliberate efforts to strengthen global political solidarity and reinforce historical liberation relationships forged over decades.

KOLOLO SET FOR HISTORIC CONTINENTAL GATHERING

As Uganda counts down to May 12, Kololo Independence Grounds is preparing to host what many observers describe as one of the country’s most politically significant ceremonies in recent years.

Beyond constitutional formalities, the event is emerging as a convergence of liberation ideology, national development messaging, and continental political solidarity.

For analysts like Oscar Mutebi, the underlying message remains clear: Uganda’s trajectory continues to be anchored on peace, production, unity, and socio-economic transformation — ideals increasingly being projected within a broader African political vision centered on continuity and stability.