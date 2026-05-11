Nekesa rallies Nation for peace as NRM finalised Kololo Swearing in -Drones light up Kampala Skyline

Nekesa Rallies Ugandans for Peace as NRM Finalises Kololo Swearing-In Preparations

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA — Uganda’s political atmosphere is steadily building toward what the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) describes as a historic national moment, as preparations intensify for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12, 2026, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

At the centre of the mobilisation efforts is NRM National Treasurer Barbara Nekesa Oundo, who has called upon Ugandans to embrace peace, discipline, and unity ahead of the high-profile event expected to attract thousands of supporters, diplomats, foreign dignitaries, and liberation movement representatives from across Africa.

Speaking during a coordination and mobilisation meeting at the NRM Secretariat headquarters in Nakawa, Nekesa urged citizens to view the inauguration not merely as a political ceremony, but as a national occasion reflecting Uganda’s stability and democratic continuity.

“The swearing-in is not just a ceremony; it reflects the country’s peace, stability and progress. We therefore call upon all Ugandans to cooperate with security agencies and maintain discipline because peace remains the foundation of development,” Nekesa said.

The meeting brought together district chairpersons, municipal leaders, division coordinators, youth mobilisers, and other grassroots organisers as the ruling party entered the final phase of preparations.

In a major display of modern political communication, Kampala residents were also treated to drone displays across parts of the city skyline, with illuminated messages promoting patriotism, unity, and peaceful participation ahead of the ceremony.

The drones hovered above areas including Kampala Road, Nakawa, Wandegeya, Clock Tower, and sections of the Central Business District, drawing crowds of curious residents who paused to watch the synchronized light displays.

Political analysts say the use of drones signals an evolving approach to political mobilisation, particularly targeting younger audiences who are increasingly engaged through visual and digital platforms.

According to Nekesa, the initiative was designed to ensure inclusivity and generate national excitement ahead of the inauguration.

“We want every Ugandan, especially the youth, to feel part of this historic occasion. That is why we are embracing modern communication tools to reach citizens effectively,” she noted.

The NRM Secretariat has also confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast live across major television, radio, and digital media platforms to allow citizens across the country to follow proceedings peacefully.

Nekesa encouraged local leaders to mobilise wananchi to watch the event from designated public viewing centres and through media broadcasts in their communities.

Behind the scenes, the ruling party has been coordinating a complex logistical operation involving accreditation, transport arrangements, accommodation, and facilitation for invited guests and delegates.

Under the current arrangements, district and city leaders will undergo accreditation at the NRM Secretariat in Nakawa before being transported to Kololo in coordinated convoys.

Party-branded attire, including specially designed NRM kitengi outfits and T-shirts, has also been prepared as part of what supporters describe as a celebration of continuity and national pride.

Nekesa attributed President Museveni’s victory in the 2026 General Elections to what she termed disciplined mobilisation and strong grassroots structures.

According to official election results, Museveni secured 71.65 percent of the vote, defeating opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, who received 21 percent.

“The victory was not accidental. It was a result of structured mobilisation and committed party systems that remained connected to wananchi at every level,” she said.

She praised village mobilisers, youth leaders, and women structures for sustaining campaigns across both rural and urban areas throughout the election period.

Nekesa also commended NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong for overseeing regional and international coordination efforts ahead of the ceremony.

According to party officials, several foreign leaders, diplomats, and representatives of liberation movements have already confirmed attendance, reflecting Uganda’s growing diplomatic and political influence within the region.

Security agencies have meanwhile intensified deployments along major routes leading to Kampala, Entebbe, and Munyonyo as preparations reach their peak.

Authorities expect thousands of guests and supporters to attend the event at Kololo Independence Grounds.

As the countdown continues, Nekesa appealed to Ugandans to preserve the country’s peace and unity during the inauguration period.

“Let this ceremony become a symbol of unity, peace and national pride for all Ugandans,” she said.