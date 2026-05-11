KIRABIRA MOBILISES UGANDANS FOR MUSEVENI SWEARING-IN, HAILS SALEH’S OWC IMPACT AS DIGITAL CREATORS DRIVE NATIONAL COVERAGE

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — Civic mobilizer and digital content strategist Edison Kirabira has rallied Ugandans across the country and in the diaspora to actively follow and participate in the upcoming Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony scheduled for May 12, 2026, describing it as a defining national moment anchored on unity, continuity, patriotism, and development.

Kirabira made the remarks during an exclusive interview shortly after concluding a high-energy Digital Content Creators assignment at Lugogo Millennium Park in Kampala, where teams of digital influencers, media practitioners, and youth mobilisers had gathered to coordinate coverage of national celebrations and civic engagement activities linked to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Lugogo engagement reflected the growing integration of Uganda’s digital community into national communication efforts, with creators tasked to amplify real-time updates, public reactions, visuals, and patriotic messaging across online platforms.

Kirabira said Uganda’s digital ecosystem has now evolved into what he described as a “strategic national communication pillar” capable of shaping public understanding of governance, leadership, and civic participation.

“This is no longer just about content creation. It is national service in the digital space. We are now part of Uganda’s storytelling process, informing citizens in real time and connecting people to national events,” Kirabira said.

He urged Ugandans to follow the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony through live broadcasts, verified digital platforms, radios, televisions, and community viewing centres, emphasizing that the occasion should be treated as a national gathering rather than a divisive political event.

“I call upon all Ugandans to stand together, attend where possible, and follow the Presidential Swearing-In Ceremony. This is a national moment that reflects unity, continuity, and our shared responsibility as citizens,” he added.

The ceremony is expected to attract regional leaders, diplomatic missions, liberation movement representatives, and invited international guests from across Africa and beyond.

Kirabira further stressed the need for responsible communication in Uganda’s rapidly expanding digital space, warning against misinformation and urging digital creators to maintain professionalism, patriotism, and factual reporting during the coverage of national events.

“Our responsibility as digital creators is to inform, unite, and strengthen national consciousness. Uganda’s digital platforms must build society, not divide it,” he noted.

He observed that Uganda’s youthful population has become increasingly influential in shaping public discourse through social media, digital storytelling, and online civic engagement.

According to Kirabira, the growing partnership between digital creators and national institutions demonstrates how communication strategies are evolving in the digital age.

Beyond the swearing-in ceremony, Kirabira also praised the ongoing work of Caleb Akandwanaho under the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme, describing it as one of the government’s key grassroots economic empowerment initiatives.

He said Operation Wealth Creation continues to support household income generation, agricultural transformation, and rural productivity through the distribution of farming inputs, extension services, and mobilisation of communities into commercial agriculture.

“The work being coordinated under Operation Wealth Creation continues to impact ordinary Ugandans by empowering households and strengthening community livelihoods, especially in rural areas,” Kirabira said.

According to him, programmes such as OWC complement broader government efforts aimed at reducing poverty, improving production, and strengthening economic stability at household level.

Kirabira further revealed that discussions are underway to take digital content creators and influencers for specialised skilling programmes at Kyanamukaka Training Institute after the swearing-in ceremony.

“We are considering taking all digital content creators and influencers to Kyanamukaka Training Institute after the swearing-in to learn different practical skills that can improve their livelihoods and professionalism,” he disclosed.

Participants at the Lugogo assignment described the exercise as a major step in integrating Uganda’s creative digital sector into national mobilisation and civic awareness programmes.

Several creators noted that digital platforms are increasingly becoming the primary space through which young Ugandans engage with national events, governance discussions, and development narratives.

As preparations intensify toward May 12, digital mobilisers continue positioning themselves at the centre of Uganda’s evolving media and civic landscape, where technology, communication, and national identity are becoming increasingly interconnected.

For Kirabira and fellow digital advocates, the message remains clear: Uganda’s digital generation must not remain passive observers but active participants in shaping the country’s national conversation and development journey.