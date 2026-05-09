Museveni ally Rogers Bulegeya appointed patriotic league officer as Masaka Nrm mobilisers rally behind Muhoozi

Museveni ally Bulegeya appointed Patriotic League officer as Masaka nrm mobilisers rally behind Muhoozi

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

The political momentum surrounding the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) in Greater Masaka received a major boost after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba appointed veteran National Resistance Movement mobiliser Rogers Bulegeya as a Patriotic League officer under the organisation’s 2026 official assignments.

The appointment, announced by PLU Secretary General David Kabanda, has been widely welcomed by NRM supporters and youth leaders in Masaka City, where Bulegeya has spent years building political structures and mobilising support for the ruling party.

Political observers in Masaka describe the appointment as a reward for loyalty, consistency and grassroots mobilisation that has kept Bulegeya among the most influential NRM figures in the region for more than 15 years.

Speaking after receiving the appointment, Bulegeya thanked Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the confidence entrusted in him, pledging to continue promoting patriotism, unity and support for government programmes.

“I want to thank Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the good work and I am happy for appointing me in that position,” Bulegeya said.

Bulegeya has recently become one of the key organisers of Gen. Muhoozi’s political and social activities in Masaka City, including the colourful 52nd birthday celebrations and charity run that attracted hundreds of youths, business leaders and NRM cadres.

The celebrations, held across different parts of Masaka City, were characterised by processions, entertainment, cake-cutting ceremonies and mobilisation drives aimed at strengthening patriotism and unity among young people.

According to organisers, the activities reflected the growing support Gen. Muhoozi continues to receive from sections of Ugandans, especially the youth and members of the security fraternity.

During an exclusive interview, Bulegeya described Gen. Muhoozi as a disciplined and focused leader prepared for greater national responsibilities in future.

“The celebration of Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday is testimony that leaders are prepared through stages and experience. Ugandans have seen his discipline, patriotism and ability to unite people,” Bulegeya noted.

The outspoken NRM chairman also called upon Patriotic League supporters to remain focused and committed to national unity, saying the PLU movement has become a strong platform for youth mobilisation and civic awareness.

Bulegeya has over the years gained popularity among NRM supporters in Masaka because of his aggressive mobilisation style and consistent defence of party structures. He has also been vocal on electoral accountability and internal party coordination within the central region.

Sources within NRM circles say his influence among grassroots supporters and youth groups has steadily grown, with several party leaders reportedly encouraging him to consider elective politics in the coming years.

Besides political mobilisation, Bulegeya has participated in leadership and ideological training programmes organised at Kyankwanzi and State House, experiences his supporters believe have sharpened his leadership abilities.

The Masaka City mobilisation activities for Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday celebrations also attracted notable NRM cadres and business personalities, including Sarah Kiyimba and several Patriotic League coordinators from the Greater Masaka region.

Participants who attended the events described them as successful and inspirational, especially among youths who turned up in large numbers to participate in the charity run and patriotic activities.

Bulegeya further argued that Gen. Muhoozi’s leadership qualities continue to inspire confidence among many Ugandans because of his military experience, diplomatic engagements and contribution to regional peace initiatives.

He cited Gen. Muhoozi’s involvement in diplomatic efforts between Uganda and Rwanda, which contributed to the reopening of the Gatuna-Katuna border after years of strained relations.

According to Bulegeya, such achievements demonstrate leadership maturity and commitment to regional stability.

The developments come at a time when Uganda is preparing for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12, 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds following his victory in the recently concluded general elections.

As political activities continue gaining momentum across the country, analysts believe the appointment of Rogers Bulegeya into the Patriotic League structures could further strengthen NRM mobilisation networks in Greater Masaka while deepening support for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba among youths and party loyalists.

Add in only Appointment as Patriotic officer PO. 048 in the names of Rogers Bulegeya

Museveni ally Rogers Bulegeya appointed patriotic officer po. 048 as masaka nrm mobilisers rally behind Muhoozi

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

The political momentum surrounding the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) in Greater Masaka received a major boost after Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba appointed veteran National Resistance Movement mobiliser Rogers Bulegeya as Patriotic Officer PO. 048 under the organisation’s 2026 official assignments.

The appointment, announced by PLU Secretary General David Kabanda, has been widely welcomed by NRM supporters and youth leaders in Masaka City, where Bulegeya has spent years building political structures and mobilising support for the ruling party.

Political observers in Masaka describe the appointment as a reward for loyalty, consistency and grassroots mobilisation that has kept Bulegeya among the most influential NRM figures in the region for more than 15 years.

Speaking after receiving the appointment, Bulegeya thanked Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the confidence entrusted in him, pledging to continue promoting patriotism, unity and support for government programmes.

“I want to thank Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the good work and I am happy for appointing me in that position,” Bulegeya said.

Bulegeya has recently become one of the key organisers of Gen. Muhoozi’s political and social activities in Masaka City, including the colourful 52nd birthday celebrations and charity run that attracted hundreds of youths, business leaders and NRM cadres.

The celebrations, held across different parts of Masaka City, were characterised by processions, entertainment, cake-cutting ceremonies and mobilisation drives aimed at strengthening patriotism and unity among young people.

According to organisers, the activities reflected the growing support Gen. Muhoozi continues to receive from sections of Ugandans, especially the youth and members of the security fraternity.

During an exclusive interview, Bulegeya described Gen. Muhoozi as a disciplined and focused leader prepared for greater national responsibilities in future.

“The celebration of Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday is testimony that leaders are prepared through stages and experience. Ugandans have seen his discipline, patriotism and ability to unite people,” Bulegeya noted.

The outspoken NRM chairman also called upon Patriotic League supporters to remain focused and committed to national unity, saying the PLU movement has become a strong platform for youth mobilisation and civic awareness.

Bulegeya has over the years gained popularity among NRM supporters in Masaka because of his aggressive mobilisation style and consistent defence of party structures. He has also been vocal on electoral accountability and internal party coordination within the central region.

Sources within NRM circles say his influence among grassroots supporters and youth groups has steadily grown, with several party leaders reportedly encouraging him to consider elective politics in the coming years.

Besides political mobilisation, Bulegeya has participated in leadership and ideological training programmes organised at Kyankwanzi and State House, experiences his supporters believe have sharpened his leadership abilities.

The Masaka City mobilisation activities for Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday celebrations also attracted notable NRM cadres and business personalities, including Sarah Kiyimba and several Patriotic League coordinators from the Greater Masaka region.

Participants who attended the events described them as successful and inspirational, especially among youths who turned up in large numbers to participate in the charity run and patriotic activities.

Bulegeya further argued that Gen. Muhoozi’s leadership qualities continue to inspire confidence among many Ugandans because of his military experience, diplomatic engagements and contribution to regional peace initiatives.

He cited Gen. Muhoozi’s involvement in diplomatic efforts between Uganda and Rwanda, which contributed to the reopening of the Gatuna-Katuna border after years of strained relations.

According to Bulegeya, such achievements demonstrate leadership maturity and commitment to regional stability.

The developments come at a time when Uganda is preparing for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12, 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds following his victory in the recently concluded general elections.

As political activities continue gaining momentum across the country, analysts believe the appointment of Rogers Bulegeya as Patriotic Officer PO. 048 could further strengthen NRM mobilisation networks in Greater Masaka while deepening support for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba among youths and party loyalists.