BRIAN MUGENYI: Why Kampala University matters in Uganda’s academic innovation excellence under Prof. Kateregga’s family empire legacy

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

Mugenyijj@gmail.com

Ggaba

From an analytical point of view, education remains the key to success. Every parent, student, and civilized individual would wish to study in the best university that offers quality education, relevant courses, and practical skills regardless of the cost implications that may arise in due course.

In Uganda’s higher education landscape, Kampala University is not just an institution of learning but an established family-driven educational empire that continues to shape academic innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

For a stranger, Kampala University is more than a university. It is an institution deliberately structured to mold students into job creators, local government leaders, business entrepreneurs, and professionals capable of competing in both local and international job markets.

23 years of academic vision and growth

For the last 23 years, the vision of Professor Badru Ddungu Kateregga has been steadily realized. From its humble beginnings, the institution has grown into a strong academic force, producing graduates equipped with hands-on skills and professional competence.

What began like “fresh milk” in its early formation has matured into a multi-campus university producing graduates who are ready for employment or self-employment through practical training and innovation.

Hands-on training and media innovation

Several courses offered at Kampala University, especially Mass Communication, are highly practical and industry-oriented. Students are exposed to real production environments that prepare them for the job market.

For instance, Pam Malaika, currently a television presenter and content influencer at NTV, is among the students who have benefited from the university’s journalism training approach. She represents a growing number of graduates who transition smoothly into professional media spaces.

“Dear Prof. Kateregga, among us we have your students who are already working in established media houses such as Pam Malaika at NTV,” said Mr. Julius Sekatawa during a press briefing, adding that Kampala University Radio within the institution plays a key role in practical training and content production.

Such innovation-driven learning has strengthened the university’s identity as a practical skills hub.

Leadership structure and institutional expansion

Under the stewardship of Professor Kateregga, alongside Ms Rashida Kateregga and Faizo Kateregga, the university has expanded through multiple campuses including Masaka, Ggaba, Jinja, Mutundwe, Kigali, and other affiliated institutions.

This leadership structure has contributed to the university’s stability, growth, and regional influence in East Africa’s education sector.

Prof. Kateregga, the founding Vice Chancellor, is widely regarded as one of Uganda’s experienced academicians who continues to mentor students and staff while promoting innovation-based education.

Call for government support to innovators

Professor Kateregga has repeatedly urged the Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Education and Sports led by First Lady Janet Museveni, to identify, fund, and support innovators among students and academic staff.

According to him, universities are generating powerful ideas that can transform the economy but remain underfunded and underutilized.

He emphasized that strategic innovation must be supported through clear policies, funding mechanisms, and institutional backing aligned with Vision 2040.

He also called for responsible digital engagement, warning against misuse of platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to spread misinformation or harmful content.

23rd graduation ceremony preparations

Kampala University set its 23rd graduation ceremony on Thursday, 2026 at 8:00am at Ggaba Main Campus under the theme: “Empowering a New Generation; Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Sustainable Development.”

The event included the 7th graduation ceremony of the Kampala University School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Mutundwe Campus.

A total of 3,514 graduands graduates across different disciplines, with 1,812 females (51.6%) and 1,702 males (48.4%). Additionally, 242 nursing students were awarded academic qualifications.

Graduands represent diverse nationalities including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Nigeria, and others.

Alumni impact and national contribution

The university also celebrated its alumni who have transitioned into leadership positions, including 12 graduates elected to the 12th Parliament such as former Daily Monitor editor Elias Mukiibi, MP-elect for Butambala District.

“The university has proved to be a home of learned students and valuable leaders in communities, and none of our students have failed in life. We are a living testimony of good education,” Prof. Kateregga noted.

Security and final remarks

Prof. Kateregga also assured the public of heightened security during the graduation period, urging caution for all attendees.

Ms Rashida Kateregga described the graduation as a result of resilience, hard work, and institutional commitment, while Mr. Julius Sekatawa encouraged students to continue choosing Kampala University as a first-choice institution in Uganda.

As preparations intensify, all roads lead to Ggaba as Kampala University marks another milestone in academic excellence, innovation, and leadership development in Uganda and beyond.