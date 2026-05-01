State House Anti Corruption Unit advisor Atwine tightens campaign against corruption, calls for public participation

KAMPALA CITY — The State House Anti-Corruption Unit, under Presidential Advisor Counsel Rebecca Atwine, has intensified its nationwide campaign against corruption, urging Ugandans to take an active role in the fight against the vice that continues to undermine service delivery and national development.

Ms Atwine made the remarks on Tuesday in Kampala during a public engagement organised by the Citizen Forum Against Corruption, a civil society organisation advocating for transparency and accountability in public service.

She emphasized that the fight against corruption cannot be left to government alone, but requires collective responsibility from citizens, leaders, and institutions at all levels.

According to Atwine, integrity must be embraced at individual level, strengthened within families, and reflected in workplaces and public institutions if Uganda is to win the war against corruption.

“I am more excited for joining me here to deliver our hearts onto fighting corruption. It is imperative to note that Uganda must be corrupt free,” Atwine said.

CORRUPTION STILL UNDERMINING KEY SECTORS

Ms Atwine noted that corruption remains a major obstacle to service delivery in Uganda, particularly in critical sectors such as health, education, and local government administration.

She said cases of mismanagement of public resources continue to affect efficiency in hospitals, schools, and government offices, leading to poor service delivery and delayed development projects.

She further revealed that corruption is still deeply rooted in public institutions where irregular procurement, inflated costs, and abuse of office remain widespread challenges.

According to her, weak accountability systems, especially at local government level, have created loopholes that allow diversion and misuse of public funds.

“Accountability must be strengthened at all levels of governance to ensure public resources are used for their intended purpose,” she stressed.

CALL FOR STRONGER OVERSIGHT

Ms Atwine called for enhanced financial monitoring and stricter oversight mechanisms within government institutions, saying transparency must be enforced across all levels of administration.

She also emphasized the need to strengthen enforcement structures so that individuals found guilty of corruption are held accountable regardless of their position or influence.

She noted that health facilities and education institutions remain among the most affected sectors, with shortages of essential medicines and delayed infrastructure development being linked to corruption.

STAKEHOLDERS BACK ANTI-CORRUPTION DRIVE

The engagement brought together local leaders, youth representatives, civil society actors, and digital media influencers, including Mr. Edison Kirabira, President of Socialites and Digital Content Generators in Uganda.

Participants welcomed the renewed anti-corruption push, expressing optimism that sustained efforts will improve transparency and accountability in government service delivery.

They pledged to support ongoing government initiatives aimed at ensuring proper use of public resources and strengthening institutional integrity.

MUSEVENI REAFFIRMS ZERO TOLERANCE

In a related development, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, while addressing local leaders in Masaka City at State Lodge, reiterated government’s firm stance against corruption.

He warned that officials involved in embezzlement and abuse of office would face arrest and personal accountability.

The President emphasized that no public official would be shielded if found guilty of misusing government resources, noting that discipline and accountability remain key to national development.

CALL FOR DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT

Mr. Edison Kirabira commended Ms Atwine and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for their efforts, describing them as key in strengthening governance systems in Uganda.

He called for stronger collaboration between government and digital content creators to amplify anti-corruption messaging and sensitize citizens on transparency and accountability.

“I want to thank President Museveni for the support and special message he always gives to us. I would suggest that this becomes a regular engagement with us as digital content creators so that we inform our people and address these issues amicably,” Kirabira said.

CONCLUSION

The meeting concluded with renewed calls for collective responsibility in the fight against corruption, with stakeholders pledging continued support for government efforts aimed at building a corruption-free Uganda anchored on transparency, accountability, and integrity.