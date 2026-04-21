Ruparelia Foundation Gives Amputees a Second Chance with Free Prosthetic Camp

KAMPALA — In a country where losing a limb often means losing livelihood, dignity, and independence, a new lifeline is emerging from an unlikely but increasingly consistent source — private philanthropy.

The Ruparelia Foundation has announced a major medical outreach that will see hundreds of amputees fitted with free prosthetic limbs during a three-day camp scheduled to run from May 1 to May 3 at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

A Shift from Sight to Mobility

Fresh from a high-impact eye care campaign in Bukedea that restored sight to thousands, the Foundation is now pivoting toward mobility restoration, targeting one of Uganda’s most overlooked public health gaps.

This latest intervention will involve screening, measurement, fitting, and rehabilitation support, ensuring beneficiaries receive not just prosthetic limbs, but a pathway back to normal life.

Health experts say prosthetic services in Uganda remain largely unaffordable and inaccessible, especially for victims of road accidents, diabetes-related amputations, and conflict injuries — leaving thousands stranded in dependency.

Beyond Charity — Restoring Dignity

Foundation officials insist the initiative goes beyond handouts.

“This is about restoring dignity, independence, and opportunity,” insiders note, underscoring a broader shift toward structured, high-impact medical interventions rather than episodic charity drives.

The partnership with Mulago is strategic. As Uganda’s top referral facility, the hospital brings technical expertise and clinical infrastructure, critical for a procedure that demands precision and follow-up care.

Legacy of Rajiv Driving Philanthropy

Like previous outreaches, the prosthetic limb campaign is anchored in the legacy of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose memory has become a rallying point for the Foundation’s expanding humanitarian footprint.

Over the past months alone, the Foundation has poured billions into health camps — from eye surgeries to community screenings — positioning itself as a quiet but powerful player in Uganda’s healthcare support system.

The Bigger Picture

Uganda has previously relied on sporadic donor-driven prosthetic camps, often leaving long waiting lists and inconsistent follow-up care.

This latest intervention could signal a more sustainable model — private sector-led, hospital-backed, and patient-centered.

For hundreds of amputees expected at Mulago, however, the policy debate is secondary.

What matters is simple:

a second chance to stand, walk, and reclaim their place in society.