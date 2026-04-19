Kalangala MP Nakimuli Dies After Unsuccessful Surgery

Kalangala District Woman MP Hon. Hellen Nakimuli Passes On After Unsuccessful Surgery

Kampala – Reports have emerged indicating that Hon. Hellen Nakimuli, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Member of Parliament for Kalangala District Woman Representative, has died following an unsuccessful surgery.

The development was first shared widely on social media this afternoon, with several NUP-aligned accounts confirming the sad news.

In an official statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 2:29 PM today, the National Unity Platform described the loss as “a heavy blow,” stating:

“What a heavy blow! We are deeply devastated by the news of the death of the Kalangala District woman MP Hon. Hellen Nakimuli who has passed on after an unsuccessful surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and comrades.”

A similar message was posted by the **NUP Podcast** account, which noted: “Nakimuli Hellen the Woman MP Kalangala District has died. More details about the circumstances of her death will be availed to the public soon. We mourn with her family and all Ugandans.”

As of now, no official statement has been issued by Parliament of Uganda, the family, or medical authorities regarding the exact cause of death or further details about the surgery. Watchdog Uganda is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more verified information becomes available.

Hon. Nakimuli, who has served as the Kalangala Woman MP under the NUP banner, was known for her vocal advocacy on issues affecting her constituency, particularly safety on Lake Victoria, governance, and criticism of religious leaders on moral and political matters. She had been actively engaged in parliamentary duties and public discourse in recent weeks.

Further details on funeral arrangements or tributes are expected in the coming hours.

Watchdog Uganda will bring you more updates as they emerge.