Museveni’s Shs3.5Bn Bukakata Seed School Transforms Learner Welfare As Administrators Push For Electricity Restoration

Bukakata Seed Secondary School in rural Masaka District is steadily emerging as a model of how government investment in education can transform communities — but lingering infrastructure gaps continue to threaten its progress.

Established in 2012 under the government’s seed school programme, the institution was designed to expand access to secondary education in underserved areas. Over the years, it has built a reputation for affordability, resilience, and steady academic growth, attracting learners from across Masaka and neighboring Kalangala District.

Located along the Lambu Landing Site road, the school sits in a calm natural environment, surrounded by lake breezes and forest cover — conditions that offer a conducive learning atmosphere rarely found in many rural schools.

According to Headteacher Emmy Kasule, Bukakata Seed School started with just 12 students but has since grown to a current enrollment of about 450 learners, both day scholars and boarders.

“This growth shows the level of trust parents have developed in the school,” Kasule said, noting that families only contribute Shs30,000 towards feeding — a cost he says is manageable for most rural households.

The school was constructed with an estimated government investment of Shs3.5 billion on a six-acre piece of land. Kasule credits the Government of Uganda, under President Yoweri Museveni and the Ministry of Education and Sports led by First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, for laying the foundation that has enabled hundreds of learners to access secondary education.

“This initiative has greatly reduced the burden on parents who would otherwise struggle to educate their children,” he added.

However, behind the success story lies a catalogue of challenges that continue to strain both administration and learners.

The school operates with 25 teachers, 18 of whom are on government payroll. While staffing levels have improved over time, Kasule says there is an imbalance in remuneration, with science teachers receiving more attention than their arts counterparts.

“Science teachers are prioritized, which is understandable, but arts teachers also need salary enhancements to keep them motivated,” he said.

More pressing, however, are the infrastructure and security concerns.

The school lacks a perimeter fence, leaving it exposed to intruders. Recently, unknown assailants broke into the premises and vandalized computers, destroying keyboards and central processing units in what the administration believes was a targeted act.

“We have no security guards, and the school is open. This makes us vulnerable not only to theft but also to potential harm to students,” Kasule revealed.

Electricity remains another major challenge. The school experiences frequent outages, making it difficult for students to conduct evening studies.

“Night prep is almost impossible because of darkness. This directly affects performance,” he added.

Water scarcity during the dry season further complicates operations, while poor drainage leads to waterlogging during rainy periods.

Infrastructure weaknesses extend to classrooms, many of which are fitted with low-quality plywood doors that are already deteriorating, raising concerns about the safety of equipment and learning materials.

Teachers, too, are struggling. Limited staff housing means many are forced to share rooms — a situation Kasule describes as “unfavorable and unsustainable.”

Despite these challenges, there are signs of hope.

On April 8, 2026, Mr. Oscar Mutebi, Personal Assistant to former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, visited the school during a district sports tournament and donated jerseys and a trophy to participating teams.

The event brought together schools including St. Elizabeth Secondary School, Gulama Secondary School, and Mbidde Secondary School, with Mbidde emerging winners in a 1-0 final.

During his visit, Mutebi pledged to push for government intervention to address Bukakata’s key challenges, particularly electricity restoration and construction of a perimeter fence.

“We shall work with relevant ministries to ensure these issues are addressed,” Mutebi assured.

He emphasized that the school represents a critical government investment in rural education and urged students to remain focused on their academic journey.

“Success comes from persistence. Keep working hard and believe in your future,” he said.

Mutebi also hinted at ongoing efforts through the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to mobilize resources for improving welfare in government-aided schools across Masaka.

As Bukakata Seed School continues to grow, its story underscores a broader reality — that while government interventions are opening doors for rural learners, sustained investment in infrastructure and security is critical to fully unlock their potential.