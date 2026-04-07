Opposition Unveils UGX 71.4 Trillion Alternative Budget: A People-First Roadmap for FY 2026/27

Kampala – The Opposition, led by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi (NUP, Nakawa West), today unveiled its Alternative Budget Priorities for Financial Year 2026/27, offering a sharp contrast to the government’s UGX 71.4 trillion national budget.

Presented at the Parliamentary Conference Hall to a mix of opposition lawmakers, civil society actors, and members of the public, the plan is anchored on the theme: “Safeguarding Lives, Livelihoods, and Solidarity.” It is framed not just as criticism but as a detailed policy blueprint aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring every shilling reaches ordinary Ugandans.

Ssenyonyi told the audience:

“Our alternative budget is not just a critique; it is a proposal for a better way forward. A way that puts people first. A way that restores confidence in leadership. A way that ensures public resources truly serve the public good.”

The document, spanning hundreds of pages, maps out sector-specific priorities across all ministries. It calls for a leaner, more disciplined budget, targeting wasteful supplementary spending and redirecting resources from corruption-prone areas into frontline services. The Opposition estimates that Uganda loses trillions annually to graft and inefficiency—funds that could fully finance health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure without burdening citizens with additional taxes.

Key Priorities Highlighted

Agriculture & Rural Development: At least 10% of the national budget dedicated, with investments in cooperative unions and agro-processing factories to empower smallholder farmers.

At least 10% of the national budget dedicated, with investments in cooperative unions and agro-processing factories to empower smallholder farmers. Health & Education: Boosting infrastructure, staffing, and quality service delivery across the country.

Boosting infrastructure, staffing, and quality service delivery across the country. Infrastructure & Energy: Sustainable projects that connect communities and expand power access.

Sustainable projects that connect communities and expand power access. Economic Relief: Measures to reduce the tax burden on citizens while promoting inclusive growth.

Notably absent from the launch were several senior Opposition figures, including shadow Finance Minister and outgoing Kira Municipality MP, Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda. Ssemujju, a long-standing critic of government fiscal policies, lost his seat in the January 2026 elections, highlighting ongoing shifts within Opposition ranks.

This annual exercise has become a fixture in Uganda’s budget calendar, offering Parliament and the public a detailed alternative to government planning. Ssenyonyi’s team describes it as a “bold rejection of business as usual,” urging authorities to adopt elements that truly place citizens at the centre of policy-making. The full proposal is publicly available for scrutiny and download.

Political analysts see the move as part of the Opposition’s broader strategy: keeping government accountable while signalling readiness to govern. Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with citizens encouraged to study the proposals and engage their MPs.

As Parliament prepares for budget committee hearings, the Alternative Budget Priorities set a clear benchmark: public funds must first safeguard lives and livelihoods. Whether the ruling party will embrace any of these proposals remains uncertain, but the debate has already stirred national conversation on how Uganda should allocate its scarce resources in FY 2026/27.