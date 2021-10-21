[Kampala, Uganda, October 21st, 2021] Huawei has today kicked-off the 2021 edition of the Seeds for the Future training Program virtually.

The launch has been officiated by H.E Ambassador Mugisha Fred the Deputy Head of missions of the Ugandan Embassy and acting Ambassador in Beijing. He called upon the students to use the seeds for the future program to create networks that will further their ambitions in life.

“its worth noting that the government of Uganda acknowledges the importance of ICT and its able growing revolutionary input, therefore I would to thank Huawei for this (seeds for the future) good initiative which not only connects people to people connection but also goes a long way to sharpen the minds of young Ugandans. To the students, as you participate in this program, use this people to people connections to create networks that will further your ambitions in life,” said Ambassador Fred Mugisha during the virtual launch ceremony.

The seeds for the future program was launched by H.E Yoweri Museveni in 2016 and over 40 Ugandan Students have gone to Chine up to 2019. Approximately 150 have taken part in the online training up to date since the 2020 online program.

This year’s online training program has attracted has attracted 119 students from 15 universities of Uganda both public and private universities such as Makere, MUBs, Lira, Gulu Soroti, Nkozi, and Cavendish university among others.

This eight day virtual training consists of three hour pre-recorded courses and 13 hours of live stream in technology entry level and advanced sessions such as 5G, A.I and Cloud. The seeds for the future program shall cover hot topics of the tech industry such as cyber security and also give interactive visit sessions to the Chinese Great Wall and other sites.

According to the deputy managing director and Public Relations director of Huawei Uganda Mr. Gaojian, “Because of COVID-19 global pandemic and its effects on transport, borders and gatherings. We have been encouraged to live what we profess as an ICT Company by introducing an online version of the seeds for the future program. During this program, we have made full use of the benefits of; learning and communication without borders, showing the future communication trends through welink, a sense of exclusivity of a teaching form and the convenience of not being restricted by the place among others”.

He further encouraged the students to attend the virtual training fully for them to be able to graduate, acquire Huawei certification, goodies and internship opportunities.