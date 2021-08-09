Kampala, Uganda: Huawei released its business results for the first half of 2021 today. Its overall performance was in line with forecast.

In H1, Huawei generated CNY320.4 billion in revenue, with its net profit margin reaching 9.8%.

Carrier business revenue: CNY136.9 billion

Enterprise business revenue: CNY42.9 billion

Consumer business revenue: CNY135.7 billion

“We’ve set our strategic goals for the next five years,” said Eric Xu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman. “Our aim is to survive, and to do so sustainably. We’ll do this by creating practical value for our customers and partners. Despite a decline in revenue from our consumer business caused by external factors, we are confident that our carrier and enterprise businesses will continue to grow steadily.”

Xu continued, “These have been challenging times, and all of our employees have been pushing forward with extraordinary determination and strength. I want to thank every single member of the Huawei team for their incredible effort. Going forward, we continue to believe deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions to the problems the world is facing right now. We will keep on innovating to help build a low-carbon, intelligent world.”

The financial data disclosed here are unaudited figures compiled in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards; exchange rate at the end of June 2021: US$1 = CNY6.4576 (source: external agencies)

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

