Last year in October 2020, Huawei announced the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design flagship phones. Today, the company unleashed the Mate 40E as the fifth model in the Mate 40 family. The newly unveiled smartphone is slotted between the vanilla model and the Mate 40 Pro.

Huawei Mate 40E 5G specifications and features

The Huawei Mate 40E 5G has a 6.5-inch OLED screen with curved edges and a punch-hole design. It supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro are fueled by Kirin 9000E and Kirin 9000 chipsets, respectively. The Mate 40E 5G is equipped with Kirin 990E. It boots to EMUI 11 based Android 10 OS and it comes with an NM card slot for additional storage. The Mate 40E is backed by a 4200mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging, 40W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

It has a front camera of 13-megapixel and its round-shaped rear camera module has a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and OIS support. It comes with other features like dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, USB-C, and face unlock.

Huawei Mate 40E 5G pricing and availability

The Mate 40E 5G comes in two options such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. They are priced at 4,599 Yuan (~$706) and 5,099 Yuan (~$782), respectively. It is now up for pre-orders in China through Vmall and other Chinese retailer sites. Its first sale will take place on March 18. The Mate 40E comes in colors like Bright Black, Glaze White, and Secret Silver

In related news, the company also confirmed the arrival of a new base model for the Mate 40 RS Porsche Design. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that went official today is priced at 10,999 Yuan (~$1,688) in China. The existing 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variant of the smartphone are available for 11,999 Yuan (~$1,842) and 12,999 Yuan (~$1,995), respectively. The new variant will go on sale from March 18 in China.

