The Global Final of the Huawei ICT Competition 2019–2020 came to a successful conclusion on November 14, at Huawei’s spectacular Songshan Lake campus in Dongguan. Focusing on the theme of “Connection · Glory · Future”, this year’s Global Final was held online for the first time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following fierce competition, the final winners are as follows:

The Grand Prize for the Network Track in the Practice Competition goes to: Team Algeria, China’s Shenzhen Polytechnic Team, Team Indonesia, Team 1 from Malaysia, and Team 3 from Nigeria.

The Grand Prize for the Cloud Track in the Practice Competition goes to: Team Nigeria, Team Indonesia, Team Brazil, China’s Nanjing Vocational University of Industry Technology Team, and Team Egypt.

The Grand Prize in the Innovation Competition goes to Singapore Polytechnic Team and China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University Team. The Singapore Polytechnic Team also won the TECH4ALL Social Contribution Award.

This year marks the fifth iteration of the Huawei ICT Competition, which includes the Practice and Innovation Competitions. With two tracks, Network and Cloud, the Practice Competition primarily examines the ICT knowledge, hands-on skills, and teamwork exhibited by students. Meanwhile, the Innovation Competition evaluates students’ capabilities in terms of innovation, cooperation, and development by using cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, big data, and AI. The fifth Huawei ICT Competition has set a new participation record, attracting almost 150,000 students from over 2,000 colleges and universities encompassing more than 82 countries and regions. A total of 109 teams (327 students) from 39 countries and regions successfully made it to the Global Final.

Mr. Ma Yue, Executive Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) , Huawei EBG Global Partner Development and Sales President, delivered a video speech in which he remarked, “In the next decade, we will apply new ICT more widely and deeply. ICT is the cornerstone of the intelligent world, and talent is crucial for the digital transformation of industries and directly contributes to the development of the digital economy. Huawei is committed to building a healthy ICT talent ecosystem, promoting digital skills, contributing to the prosperity of the ICT industry, and ultimately enabling more people to benefit from the digital world.”

Mr. Ding Lianpu, Division Director of the China Center for International People-to-People Exchange under the Ministry of Education, addressed the audience onsite. He noted, “The fifth Huawei ICT Competition is a global event in this special time. It promotes the exchange and development of science and technology worldwide. The new participation record shows that countries and regions around the world attach importance to the Huawei ICT Competition, and that they recognize the great contributions that Huawei has made to human civilization as well as science and technology progress.”

Mr. Firmin Edouard Matoko, Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations of UNESCO, also gave a video speech. He said, “The COVID-19 global pandemic has yet again highlighted the global digital divide. Huawei and UNESCO are united under the shared mission of fostering the digital skills of African youth, technology innovation and entrepreneurship. I am delighted to see that our private partners, like Huawei, are developing the world’s digital talent ecosystem to prepare for this change, as demonstrated through this Competition. It is not only an event to showcase the outstanding potential and digital talents of the world, but also an occasion to strengthen consensus to make digital technology inclusive for all.”

Mr. Zhan Tao, Director of the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, spoke highly of Huawei’s ICT Academy and TECH4ALL Program. He pointed out that Huawei, as an important member of the UNESCO Global Education Coalition, has contributed significantly to digital education worldwide as the world continues to fight the pandemic. He expected to see Huawei’s ongoing efforts to leverage advanced ICT technologies to drive digital transformation around the world.

At the Innovation Competition, the Singapore Polytechnic Team shared their entry — Forever-Smart glasses, which was designed using the NB-IoT technology and intended for people with Alzheimer’s. Their innovative and practical design was recognized by all judges and won the TECH4ALL Social Contribution Award. Ms. Catherine Du, Director of Huawei’s TECH4ALL Program Office, presented the award to this team, and introduced what this digital inclusion action plan is and what has been achieved. She also added that Huawei aspires to use ICT technologies to facilitate equity and quality in education, environmental protection, inclusive healthcare, balanced development, and digital inclusion in collaboration with its partners, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital world.

The closing ceremony ended with the event’s exciting theme song — Riding Winds and Waves. Huawei hopes that the Huawei ICT Competition can continue to connect students around the world, and empower them to create a glorious future.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s Huawei ICT Competition still showcased its ability to bring people together, with an even larger scale and more incredible achievements. Huawei hopes that future ICT Competitions can involve even more ICT schools, government agencies, industry organizations, training service partners, and businesses — to further promote learning, teaching, and development through fair competition. Huawei believes such involvement can help colleges and universities with ICT talent cultivation, development, and employment. Huawei will also continue to create a healthy ICT talent ecosystem by developing talent standards, building talent alliances, and communicating the value of talent. The company expects to provide one million certified ICT professionals by 2024 as part of its efforts to drive intelligent and digital transformations across industries, and to ultimately bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.