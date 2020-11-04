Huawei announced that it has won the “Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award” at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Wi-Fi Industry Awards 2020 held during the WBA-organized Wireless Global Congress (WGC) event. This award has been bestowed upon Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution for enabling digital transformation of manufacturing factories. Never before has this award been presented to a Chinese Wi-Fi 6 vendor, which is proof of the widespread recognition of Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution among global enterprises.

The “Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award” from WBA is one of the most coveted and prestigious awards in the Wi-Fi industry. It recognizes vendors’ solutions with remarkable contributions to the development of the Wi-Fi industry. This accolade is bestowed by a panel of judges made up of independent industry experts, analysts, and journalists. The judges comprehensively evaluated the innovations, customer experience, ecosystem capabilities, and other aspects of multiple vendors’ solutions, and ultimately singled out the best innovative solution as the only award winner.

2020 is the year of large-scale Wi-Fi 6 commercial use, and Wi-Fi 6 has played a pivotal role in enterprise digital transformation across industries. This makes competition for the year’s “Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award” fiercer than ever. Amid such competition, Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution — featuring lightning-fast speeds, always-on mobility, and continuous self-organizing networking — excelled at digital transformation of manufacturing factories and was singled out as the award winner.

“Due to complex production environments and large industry chains, manufacturing factories expect more in terms of network bandwidth, capacity, latency, and anti-interference capabilities,” said Yang Jie, WLAN Product Director of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line. “Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 solution leverages Smart Antenna, Software-Defined Radio (SDR), and Wi-Fi & IoT convergence technologies to build a future-proof network that features lightning-fast speeds, always-on mobility, and continuous self-organizing networking. This new network fully meets the stringent network demands and lays a solid connectivity foundation for enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation.”

Lightning-fast speeds: Huawei’s all-new AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 APs are fitted with up to 16 smart antennas, the highest in the industry, to deliver stable wireless coverage without blind spots and a throughput of up to 10.75 Gbit/s. This makes Huawei’s AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 products an ideal choice for bandwidth-hungry applications such as automatic optical detection (AOI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Always-on mobility: To help enterprises of all sizes connect key services to Wi-Fi networks, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 uses unique Smart Antenna technology for more stable coverage. The resulting benefits include doubled signal strength in the same location as before, 20% greater coverage distance than other Wi-Fi 6 products, and uncompromised signal at the edge. Further, Huawei’s exclusive lossless roaming technology ensures more stable mobile operations and office collaboration by ensuring zero packet loss and 100% success during roaming for key services. Another highlight is Dynamic Turbo, an intelligent application acceleration technology that achieves ultra-low 10 ms latency, 50% lower than other Wi-Fi 6 products, thereby enabling more stable VR, AR, and HD video services.

Continuous self-organizing networking: The Wi-Fi industry has long struggled with delivering continuous networking at scale to ensure uncompromised bandwidth and experience for each terminal. Huawei deeply understands this challenge and has applied a number of leading 5G technologies to the latest AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 network. The end result is high-speed experience for each terminal anytime, anywhere, even in high-density environments. Huawei’s solution also stands out with unique intelligent radio calibration technology. By automatically optimizing the entire Wi-Fi network based on big data analytics of network-wide status, this technology ensures that the network runs optimally at all times, and optimizes application experience on the entire network.

“Huawei’s campus network solutions powered by AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 have a solid track record across industries, including education, government, manufacturing, and public services,” said Dr. Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line. “Looking to the future, Huawei will continue to work with more partners worldwide to provide customers with best-in-class solutions and services, helping them accelerate digital transformation and stay ahead of the competition.”

“I would like to congratulate Huawei on winning the Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award with the outstanding contributions made to the Enterprise Wi-Fi industry. “ said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, “Huawei has showcased the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 which can be a great alternative for wired network in tough manufacturing environments. They also demonstrated the opportunities to combine Wi-Fi and IOT with enabling the digital transformation for Industrial 4.0 scenario.”

The WBA Award judges added, “Huawei’s Wi-Fi 6 implementation in “harsh” factory environment showcases the key benefits of Wi-Fi 6, including higher throughput capacity in high-density deployments. Huawei took a holistic approach to wireless networks especially in such complex environments as manufacturing where historically IT and OT networks existed in two different universes and did not intersect.”