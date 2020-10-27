Recent reports have revealed that Huawei will be announcing the Huawei Nova 8 SE smartphone in November. The three phones that will be a part of the Nova 8 series include Nova 8 SE, Nova 8, and Nova 8 Pro. Today, one of these phones appeared in the database of the 3C authority of China.

In September, two Huawei phones with JSC-AN00 / JSC-TN00 and HJC-AN00 / HJC-TN00 model numbers were certified by China’s MIIT authority. The JSC-AN00 / TN00 phone has now received 3C certification. The 3C listing shows that the device could be shipping with a charger that has an “HW-110600C00” model number with up to 66W fast charging.

It is the same charger that Huawei offers with the Mate 40 models. It is unclear which of the three Nova 8 series phones have the JSC-AN00 / JSC-TN00 model number. However, speculations claim that it could either be the Nova 8 or Nova 8 Pro smartphone.

A Chinese tipster revealed that YOR-AN00 / TN00, YOR-AN10 / TN10, YOR-AN00S, and YOR-N49 model numbers belong to the Honor V40 series of flagship phones. The tipster claimed that the Nova 8 series and Honor V40 phones are also equipped with the same 66W charger.

He said that these devices will have a high refresh rate supporting a 6.72-inch dual punch-hole display with curved edges supplied by BOE or Visionox. He added that these devices could be powered by the Kirin 9000 series. Since yesterday’s leak revealed that the Nova 8 SE has a waterdrop notch display and Dimensity 720 / 800U chipset, it appears that the JSC-AN00 / TN00 model number does not belong to it.

The Nova 8 series from Huawei is expected to rival the upcoming Vivo X60 lineup and OPPO Reno5 series in China.

