Capturing beautiful colours from nature, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G comes in the refreshing colour Forest Green wrapped in an elegant vegan leather6, delivering a tranquil and sophisticated style.

The 492 g7 thin body is gracefully designed to be portable and durable. Slip it in your backpack almost like a piece of paper. The invisible antenna design contributes a sleek and pure look, while the subtle micro-curve frame ergonomically fits your hands. Wherever you go, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G travels with you in style and comfort.

As the world’s 1st flagship 5G SoC powered by 7nm+ EUV, the HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G achieves significant performance with lower power consumption8, supporting SA and NSA network architectures simultaneously. The Kirin 990 5G pioneers in the industry by reaching 5G peak download rate. In Sub-6GHz band, the theoretical peak download speed can reach 2.3 Gbps8 and the theoretical peak upload speed can reach 1.25 Gbps8 The brand new architecture of Big-Core plus Tiny-Core NPU vastly improves AI capability for your intelligent life.

The world’s first tablet to support 27 W Wireless Charging and up to 7.5 W Reverse Wireless Charging9, so you can power up your other gadgets on the go10. Its large-capacity battery and 40 W SuperCharge can effortlessly support you for up to 10.5 hours11, so you will be ready for some extra challenges.

Once connected12, your smartphone will step into the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G, that two devices will merge into “ONE” super device. Your phone screen is projected on your tablet which allows you to operate on bigger screen with greater freedom. Now you can make a call, send a message13, and check photos from your phone on the tablet screen. The new shared clipboard allows you to copy and paste texts across devices among multiple apps. You can also drag and drop files between the two devices, and edit them while chatting with friends on your phone using the same keyboard.14 This cross-device collaboration makes life and work easier.

The HUAWEI APP Multiplier15 allows simultaneous operation of the same APP. Your shopping options can be showed side by side for you to compare and news reading can be more informative as you can check the relevant reports and photos displayed in parallel. The upgraded APP Multiplier presents you the freedom to view on a splitted screen or FullScreen in one app, offering more immersive experience when viewing videos, photos, and eBooks on a fuller vision15.

Even in low light or weak network conditions, HUAWEI MeeTime17 allows you to have stable audio and high resolution video performance with other HUAWEI devices. With the new Screen Sharing feature, you can share your screen with one click for more efficient communication. Show the items you like on your screen for your friends’ advices, or go through presentation with your colleagues in separated locations. Enjoy greater freedom with EMUI 10.116.

The brand new HUAWEI M-Pencil19 looks fresh and stylish with its hexagonal integrated design. It writes naturally like a pencil on paper, but even better with versatile strokes and features. Whether you are having a meeting, making a shopping list or just exploring your creativity, HUAWEI M-Pencil stays in sync with your thoughts.

With a pencil tip made of selected composite materials, M-Pencil ensures a smooth writing flow. Everything you create appears instantly on the screen with nearly no latency. Equipped with 4096 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity20, it captures every nuance of your movement, for writing or drawing.

When inspiration comes, seize it immediately with HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G. Tap the screen when it is off.23 Use your HUAWEI M-Pencil to wake it up and directly access the Notepad. Taking notes or drawing sketches, the variety of colours and brushes help you turn thoughts into visible ideas, while the intelligent typesetting and flexible editing organize the content for future review, edit and keyword search.24 With newly added lasso feature, you can also drag, drop, copy and paste contents in bulk. Your creating process can be more efficient now.

Stay focused on your big ideas and leave the rest to HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G. With versatile WPS features, it helps you to work with more efficiency and ease. Use Voice Note-taking to leave your comments while doodling in smart ink mode to circle or highlight important parts for further editing. Plug in the 260 g magnetic keyboard25, you will be immersed in the delightful rhythm of typing with the 1.33 mm keystroke travel which feels like a real laptop keyboard. You can also adjust it with dual stand angles to fit in different lighting and environments.

Compact as it is, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G is packed with the quad-channel and quad-speaker sound system. With the Histen 6.0 3D stereo, it produces remarkable sound to touch your heart. Tuned by Harman Kardon® Audio, you can enjoy the rich acoustic details and be overwhelmed by the powerful sound waves everywhere. More than that, the circumferential five microphones enabling 360° noise cancellation ensure your voice can be heard clear and loud.