Huawei, a leading ICT global solutions provider on Monday donated ICT study equipment worth 30,000USD (Shs110 million) to Kyambogo and Uganda Martyrs University. This equipment is to aid in the hands-on study in the Huawei ICT Academy that was started within the different universities in 2019.

The event that took place at Serena Hotel Kampala was attended by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT and National Guidance Hon. Vincent Bagiire, Huawei Managing director Mr. Gaofei, the Vice Chancellors Kyambogo and Nkozi University.

The Huawei ICT Academy was launched in May 2019 at Makerere University and spread to seven other universities with Kyambogo and Nkozi inclusive. Huawei’s mission is to train 1000 students free of charge in the next two years as pledged to His Excellence Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to Huawei’s Managing Director Mr. Gaofei, “we shall also donate ICT Academy equipment to the following universities, Kyambogo and Uganda Martyrs University as pledged. We hope that these shall aide and ease the teaching and learning process of the students.”

“With this donation, we believe that we shall trigger exploration which lights the way forward. And further more we believe that this exploration begins with sharing wisdom, and exchange of ideas to open up exciting new possibilities in a digital world”, He added.

The permanent secretary and chief guest by Hon. Vincent Bagiire emphasized that the skills imparted through the ICT Academy should be able to help students to create their own enterprises.

“For us it is important because we realize and recognize that ICT can be used for efficiencies in whatever we do but that it’s also a business. So we hold the view that the skills that have been imparted unto you the students can be used to create your own enterprises instead of looking for employment,” he said

Huawei has now opened approximately eight ICT academies in Ugandan Universities namely; Makerere, Muni, Kyambogo, MUBs, Kabale, Soroti, Nkozi and Mbarara. The Huawei ICT Academy course combines both theories and practical operations which range from Enterprise Networks such as Routing and Switching, Advanced Network and Network technology, information technology such as Storage, Cloud computing and big data among others.