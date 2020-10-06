MTN and Airtel- Uganda’s leading telecom companies have been forced to suspend their Mobile Money services after interruptions in their system caused by hackers.

Over the weekend, unknown hackers broke into the system of Pegasus Technologies before taking off with an unspecified amount of money belonging to several companies including banks and telecos.

Pegasus Technologies is the company that translates money from banks into mobile money transfers between banks and telecom companies.

“MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda wish to inform the public and their customers that due to unprecedented technical challenges, mobile money services between the two networks are temporarily suspended. Our technical teams are working together to resolve the challenges and restore the services as soon as possible,” MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte and Airtel Uganda Managing Director VG Somasekhar said in a joint statement on Monday.

“We apologise to all customers for any inconvenience that this has caused and reiterate our commitment to delivering seamless mobile money services.”