The company, which has been at the helm of building first-world technology infrastructures in East Africa, won the award at the just concluded Oracle Partner Executive (OPE) Forum.

The ‘Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year’ recognizes partners for their outstanding work in driving customer success with Oracle Enterprise infrastructure solutions that can benefit customers in serving their business in modern and agile ways.

Oracle partners accelerate innovation by enabling customers through their implementation cycle, from business planning and design to implementation, connectivity and execution, right through to providing the support and services needed to maximize the value from their Oracle solution investments for customers’ organization.

Being a strong Regional Oracle partner and undoubtedly Uganda’s No. 1 Oracle support partner, this award is a manifestation of long term vision, commitment to customer solutions, development of skills and the general the leadership of Technology Associates group. It is also a reflection of confidence reposed by their multiple customers in handling their mission critical Enterprise IT Services which is the backbone of their business, using state of the art technologies. Oracle technologies are embedded in most major enterprises in Banking and Government sector.

One of the key Government customers, a major tax and revenue authority in the region, faced frequent peak-time response challenges with their complex application, database, middleware environment. With the aim of resolving the overall systems stability,

– Technology Associates worked with Oracle to design and deploy a robust, scalable, converged data centre architecture to significantly optimize their compute, memory, storage, networking and virtualization resources in a factory engineered appliance.

– The entire complex application and database environment was then migrated to the new Oracle M8 Supercluster, together with Oracle Advance Customer Services with zero disruption to the Customer’s operating environment.

– The deployed solution ensures 99.9% Service Uptime in their service delivery to their Government clients and Citizens in general, with service outages entirely eliminated and system responsiveness during peak usage is no longer a cause for concern.

Technology Associates has the broadest array of Oracle database and infrastructure support skills in the East & Central Africa region and is a highly accomplished Oracle Premier Support Partner. This leadership is manifested in the fact that hundreds of organisations depend on the Company to support their mission-critical environments.

Technology Associates’ is a leader in deploying eGovernment solutions in the region, where our solutions serve millions of Citizens, everyday.

Technology Associates have built retail banking technology solutions across more than 50 financial institutions in over 17 countries over the past 15 years. We support these customers through our offices in six countries and our exemplary team of 250 Associates.