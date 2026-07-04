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Frontline of Care: How Sofia Health Centre III Is Putting Uganda’s Decentralisation Agenda to the Test

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

BUSIA MUNICIPALITY — Health officials in Busia Municipality have commended the government for its continued efforts to bring vital medical services closer to local communities.

Contents
​Rising Demand at the Border​Aligning with National Health Priorities​The True Test of Policy

​Every morning, dozens of patients gather outside Sofia Health Centre III seeking outpatient treatment, antenatal care, childhood immunisation, and other essential medical services. For many residents, this government facility represents more than just a clinic—it is a daily litmus test of whether Uganda’s decentralisation policy is actually delivering quality healthcare to ordinary citizens.

​Decentralisation remains one of Uganda’s most significant governance reforms, transferring planning, budgeting, and service delivery directly to local governments. The policy aims to enable districts and municipalities to respond swiftly to grassroots needs while improving accountability across public sectors.

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​Across Uganda, Health Centre IIIs form the backbone of primary healthcare. According to the Ministry of Health’s National Health Facility Registry, the country has more than 6,700 registered health facilities. Among these are approximately 2,110 Health Centre IIIs, which provide outpatient treatment, maternity care, laboratory services, and disease prevention to millions of Ugandans.

​In Busia Municipality, Sofia Health Centre III plays that critical frontline role.

​Rising Demand at the Border

​The facility serves a rapidly growing border population. According to Bashiru Edro, the Senior Municipal Health Official and Officer-in-Charge of Sofia Health Centre III, patient numbers continue to surge as more residents seek affordable healthcare from public institutions.

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​Despite the heavy influx, health workers remain deeply committed to delivering quality services. However, this escalating demand, coupled with periodic shortages of essential medicines, inadequate staffing, and limited medical equipment, places enormous pressure on daily operations.

​Long waiting times have become common as patients from both urban neighborhoods and surrounding rural communities compete for limited resources. Yet, the facility’s healthcare workers continue to provide lifesaving care—particularly in maternal and child health, where demand is highest.

​The bottlenecks facing Sofia Health Centre III mirror the broader realities of Uganda’s decentralised healthcare ecosystem. While local governments now possess the authority to identify priorities and draft budgets, effective service delivery ultimately hinges on adequate financing, strong leadership, and the accountable management of public resources.

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​Years of reporting on local governance show that citizens judge leaders not by political promises, but by the quality of care they receive. For families visiting Sofia Health Centre III, access to stock-stamped medicines, skilled health workers, and timely treatment remains the true measure of government performance.

​Aligning with National Health Priorities

​The facility’s grassroots experience reflects Uganda’s broader national health strategy. According to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, working alongside the Ministry of Health, the government is focusing on making Health Centre IVs fully functional while simultaneously strengthening primary and community health services.

​To modernize operations, the health sector is scaling up the National eHealth Infrastructure and electronic medical records. This digital shift aims to improve patient management, disease surveillance, and institutional accountability across public health facilities.

​Furthermore, public health officials plan to intensify disease prevention through community mobilization, nutrition education, and reproductive health programmes—encouraging healthier lifestyles before illness develops. There are also ongoing plans to strengthen partnerships with private healthcare providers and reduce high out-of-pocket medical costs by broadening pre-payment mechanisms, including the proposed National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

​National investment is also being directed toward strengthening the National Ambulance and Emergency Referral System, alongside the continued construction of specialized hospitals for cancer and cardiovascular care. Concurrently, the government is improving the tracking of off-budget health financing to eliminate duplication and ensure external resources are used efficiently.

​The True Test of Policy

​For Busia Municipality, these national commitments offer vital hope that frontline facilities like Sofia Health Centre III will eventually receive more robust structural support. Local leaders emphasize that sustained investment in medical supplies, staffing, equipment, and infrastructure is non-negotiable if decentralisation is to fulfill its foundational promise.

​As Busia’s border population grows, the demand for medical services will only intensify. Sofia Health Centre III perfectly demonstrates both the undeniable progress made under decentralisation and the significant work that remains.

​Ultimately, the success of Uganda’s healthcare reforms will not be measured by the eloquence of its policy documents, but by whether a patient can access timely, affordable, and dignified care. For the thousands who depend on Sofia Health Centre III every year, that remains the true test.


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ByBrian Mugenyi
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Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
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