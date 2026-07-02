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SPECIAL REPORT: KIRA’S URBAN REVOLUTION — HOW DECENTRALISATION, GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT AND LOCAL ACCOUNTABILITY ARE RESHAPING UGANDA’S FASTEST-GROWING MUNICIPALITY

Our CorrespondentBrian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

By Brian Mugenyi | Watchdog Uganda

Contents
Kira’s Growing Urban PressureRoads That Are Opening New Economic OpportunitiesKey Infrastructure Milestones:Financing Transformation: The Numbers Behind Kira’s DevelopmentHealthcare Moves Closer to the PeopleBuilding a Stronger Local Government System

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KIRA MUNICIPALITY, UGANDA — Every morning, before the city of Kampala fully wakes up, a different kind of movement begins in Kira Municipality.

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Thousands of workers, students, traders, and business owners flood the roads connecting Kira to Kampala and neighboring districts, turning the municipality into one of the busiest economic corridors in Uganda.

For years, residents of this fast-growing urban center struggled with narrow roads, poor drainage systems, inadequate public facilities, and increasing pressure on social services caused by rapid population growth.

But a new story is now emerging. Across Kira Municipality, road networks are expanding, health facilities are being upgraded, government institutions are being strengthened, and local economic activities are growing.

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For municipal authorities, this transformation is not accidental. They describe it as the result of deliberate government investment, decentralized planning, and improved local government accountability.

The changes in Kira provide a practical example of how Uganda’s decentralisation policy is intended to work — bringing decision-making closer to citizens while enabling local governments to respond to unique community needs.

During the Kira Municipality Annual Trade Expo, held under the theme “Driving Inclusive Social and Economic Transformation,” Town Clerk Benon Yiga said the municipality’s progress has been built on a combination of strategic planning, government support, and responsible management of local resources.

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“Kira Municipality has continued to transform because of deliberate planning and sustained investment by government. We have focused on improving services that directly affect the lives of our people,” Yiga said.

Kira’s Growing Urban Pressure

Located on the eastern edge of Kampala, Kira Municipality has experienced some of the fastest urban expansion in Uganda. The municipality’s growth has been driven by increasing demand for housing, business opportunities, and proximity to the capital city.

However, rapid urbanization has also created challenges. More people mean increased demand for:

  • Road infrastructure and drainage networks

  • Accessible healthcare and public education

  • Efficient waste management systems

  • Robust public administration and security

Municipal leaders acknowledge that managing a rapidly growing urban population requires continuous investment and long-term planning. This is why infrastructure development has remained one of the municipality’s highest priorities.

Roads That Are Opening New Economic Opportunities

One of the most visible indicators of Kira’s transformation is the improvement of the road network. Previously, many communities faced difficulties accessing markets, schools, hospitals, and workplaces due to poor road conditions.

Today, municipal authorities say several roads have been upgraded through government-supported programmes and local government interventions. Town Clerk Yiga noted that road development remains critical because infrastructure determines how quickly communities can grow.

“Roads are the foundation of development. They connect communities, create business opportunities and improve access to essential services,” he said.

Key Infrastructure Milestones:

  • The Ssepiriyani-Kizito Dual Carriage Road: This has become one of the municipality’s flagship infrastructure developments, improving the movement of people and goods while supporting commercial growth along the corridor.

  • Inter-District Connectivity: Deputy Town Clerk Paddy Kakumba highlighted that road improvements have strengthened connections between Kira and surrounding areas such as Mukono, Kireka, Kyaluwajjala, and Kungu.

  • Civil Works Inventory: Municipal records indicate that more than 34 kilometers of roads have been improved through upgrading, drainage works, culvert installation, and related infrastructure projects.

  • Urban Security: The municipality has installed about 200 solar-powered streetlights, improving security and allowing businesses to operate safely into the night.

Financing Transformation: The Numbers Behind Kira’s Development

Behind Kira’s physical transformation is a growing focus on financial planning and resource mobilization.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development’s approved Local Government Budget Estimates for the 2025/26 financial year, Kira Municipal Council operates on a substantial fiscal framework:

Financial MetricProjected Amount (UGX)
Total Projected Budget (FY 2025/26)~Shs 135.8 Billion
Locally Raised Revenue Target~Shs 13.2 Billion
External Funding & Central Government TransfersDiscretionary & conditional grants for health, education, and administration

For local government experts, these figures demonstrate the importance of combining central government support with strong municipal revenue systems, showcasing Kira’s increasing reliance on its own revenue capacity to support service delivery.

“Every investment made by government and every shilling collected locally must contribute to better services, improved infrastructure and economic opportunities for our people,” Yiga emphasized.

Healthcare Moves Closer to the People

While roads are often the most visible signs of development, municipal leaders say true transformation must also be measured by access to essential services. Healthcare has therefore become a frontline development priority.

The municipality has strategically expanded its health infrastructure network through key facilities:

  1. Kira Health Centre IV

  2. Kirinya Health Centre III

  3. Nsawo Health Centre III

These facilities have drastically reduced the distance residents travel to access healthcare services, reducing pressure on larger regional referral hospitals while ensuring communities receive timely interventions for maternity services, outpatient care, and immunization programmes.

Building a Stronger Local Government System

Beyond physical infrastructure, Kira Municipality has invested heavily in institutional development. The construction of the modern Kira Municipal Headquarters has streamlined coordination among government departments and improved the working environment for public servants.

To improve transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement, the municipality has introduced:

  • A Comprehensive Client Charter: Designed to improve public access to information and streamline public service delivery.

  • Business Licensing Reforms: Implemented to encourage formal compliance while creating a more structured, organized commercial environment.

Deputy Town Clerk Kakumba concluded that sustainable development requires a balance of enforcement and civic cooperation: “Our objective is not simply enforcement. We want people to understand the benefits of operating within an organized municipality.”


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ByBrian Mugenyi
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Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
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