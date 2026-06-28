Can Union Transport Alliance Drive Uganda’s Next Wave of Economic Transformation?

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Uganda has invested heavily in roads, bridges and transport corridors over the past three decades, making infrastructure one of the country’s largest public investments. From the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway to upgraded national highways and community access roads, transport infrastructure has become central to the government’s economic development strategy.

Yet an important policy question is increasingly emerging among government planners, investors and industry leaders:

What happens after the road is built?

While roads improve connectivity and reduce transport costs, economists argue that infrastructure alone does not guarantee sustainable economic growth. The greater challenge is ensuring that transport networks stimulate industrialisation, create jobs, attract investment and generate wealth for ordinary citizens.

It is within this national conversation that the Union Transport Alliance (UTA), led by Managing Director Fred Ssenoga, is promoting an indigenous model that seeks to transform transport from a mobility service into a catalyst for economic development.

A Vision Beyond Passenger Transport

The organisation’s ambitions were highlighted during the launch of Union Sanitary Pads at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo on June 20, 2026.

Although the event introduced a locally manufactured product, organisers said it formed part of a broader strategy to demonstrate how transport organisations can expand into manufacturing, entrepreneurship and industrial development.

Addressing government officials, investors and transport stakeholders, Ssenoga outlined his vision.

“Transport should not merely move people from one destination to another. It should move the economy forward by creating businesses, jobs and opportunities for Ugandans,” he said.

His proposal reflects a broader policy debate on whether indigenous transport organisations can become strategic partners in advancing Uganda’s industrialisation agenda under Vision 2040.

A Policy Question Beyond Infrastructure

Transport remains one of Uganda’s most important economic sectors.

Agriculture depends on reliable logistics to move produce to domestic and export markets. Manufacturers require efficient freight services to remain competitive. Tourism relies on safe and accessible transport systems, while small businesses depend on affordable mobility to reach customers and expand operations.

Although the government has consistently identified infrastructure as a pillar of economic transformation, analysts increasingly argue that road construction must be complemented by innovation, organised transport systems and stronger private-sector participation to generate sustainable economic returns.

Ssenoga says the Union Transport Alliance aims to contribute to this objective by organising transport operators, encouraging local manufacturing, embracing technology and strengthening the transport value chain.

Why Policymakers Should Pay Attention

As Parliament debates public expenditure under the Ministry of Works and Transport and government agencies implement national development programmes, transport policy is increasingly shifting beyond road construction.

The next phase of reform may focus on ensuring infrastructure supports broader economic activity.

According to Ssenoga, policymakers should consider:

Strengthening partnerships between government and indigenous transport organisations.

Encouraging local manufacturing linked to the transport sector.

Expanding employment and skills development opportunities for young people.

Promoting digital innovation to improve efficiency, transparency and safety.

Developing regulatory frameworks that encourage investment while protecting consumers and ensuring fair competition.

Ssenoga says initiatives such as Union Village and products including Union Oil, Union Water, Union Jerry and Union Sanitary Pads are intended to demonstrate how transport organisations can diversify into manufacturing and enterprise development.

The effectiveness of such initiatives, however, will ultimately depend on commercial viability, consumer acceptance and supportive policy environments.

An Opportunity for Investors

Ssenoga envisions a broader transport ecosystem extending beyond passenger services to include logistics, vehicle maintenance, insurance, digital payment systems, warehousing, manufacturing and supply-chain management.

A more coordinated transport industry, he argues, has the potential to reduce operating costs, improve productivity and create new commercial opportunities.

Union Transport Alliance believes indigenous enterprises can contribute to this transformation through innovation and strategic partnerships.

The organisation says it has developed products including Union Water, Union Oil, Union Jerry and Union Sanitary Pads as part of its industrialisation strategy.

Union Sanitary Pads currently retail at approximately UGX 1,600 to UGX 2,000, according to the organisation, with management expressing confidence in growing consumer acceptance.

Building an Indigenous Transport Ecosystem

UTA says its long-term ambition is to establish an integrated ecosystem linking transport operators, manufacturers, investors, technology providers and local communities.

Brand Ambassador Alice Natukunda believes collaboration is essential to sustainable development.

“Transport transformation is not only about vehicles and roads. It is about people, partnerships and opportunities.”

Organisational strategist Edison Kirabira says coordination will be increasingly important as the sector evolves.

“The future of transport requires organised networks where every journey contributes to productivity and economic growth.”

The Road Ahead

Uganda has made significant progress in expanding its transport infrastructure.

The next challenge for policymakers is ensuring those investments translate into stronger industries, increased productivity and improved livelihoods.

Whether the Union Transport Alliance’s model becomes part of that transformation will depend on its ability to demonstrate commercial success, attract investment and build effective partnerships with both the public and private sectors.

For policymakers, the debate is no longer solely about constructing roads.

It is about creating policies that ensure those roads become engines of enterprise, innovation and national prosperity.

As Uganda advances towards the goals of Vision 2040, the country’s transport legacy may ultimately be measured not only by the kilometres of tarmac it builds, but by the industries, jobs and opportunities those investments help create. Whether the Union Transport Alliance can play a significant role in that transformation remains a question that will be answered by the success of its initiatives and their contribution to Uganda’s broader economic development.