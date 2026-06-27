BEYOND THE HIGHWAY: How Socialites, Policymakers and Fred Ssenoga’s Union Transport Alliance Are Rewriting Uganda’s Transport Future

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Every day, Uganda’s economy moves on its transport network.

Farmers transport produce to markets. Workers commute to their jobs. Businesses depend on efficient logistics to move goods across the country, while families rely on roads to access schools, hospitals and essential services.

Yet beyond the daily movement of people and goods lies a broader national question:

Is Uganda merely building roads, or is it building an economy around those roads?

That question is increasingly shaping discussions among policymakers, investors, transport experts and civil society as Uganda pursues its long-term economic transformation agenda.

Analysts argue that the success of Uganda’s transport sector should not be measured solely by kilometres of tarmac laid, but by the wider social and economic outcomes it delivers—safer roads, stronger businesses, increased productivity and expanded opportunities.

Two emerging initiatives have recently attracted attention within this debate: the road safety campaign spearheaded by the Socialites Association of Uganda and the economic development agenda championed by Fred Ssenoga, Chief Executive Officer of Union Transport Alliance (UTA).

Road Safety as a Development Priority

Before transport can fully drive economic growth, experts argue that it must first protect human life.

Uganda continues to experience a significant burden of road crashes, resulting in loss of life, injuries and economic costs to families and businesses.

In response, the Socialites Association of Uganda developed a two-year Strategic Plan and Roadmap for a National Road Safety Campaign covering 2024–2025. According to the association, the campaign focuses on public awareness, behavioural change, community participation and partnerships aimed at reducing road traffic accidents.

The association says its strategy recognizes road safety not simply as a transport issue, but as a national development challenge affecting productivity, healthcare costs and economic growth.

During Uganda’s Road Safety Week activities held at Mestil Hotel in Nsambya, the organisation brought together community leaders, transport stakeholders and government representatives to discuss collaborative approaches to improving road safety.

Led by Urban Ratib alongside Edison Kirabira and Khalid Faizo, the campaign is seeking broader institutional support and resources to expand nationwide sensitisation efforts.

Kirabira, a Civil Coordinator under Operation Wealth Creation and songwriter behind the Vuga Mpola road safety campaign, urged greater collaboration.

“People are dying on our roads. We need stronger support from the Ministry of Works and Transport and other stakeholders to sensitise Ugandans about road safety.”

According to campaign organisers, the initiative has engaged institutions including the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda National Roads Authority and other road safety stakeholders.

Kirabira believes sustainable improvements will require collective responsibility.

“Road safety cannot be left to government alone. It requires communities, leaders and the private sector.”

Beyond Mobility: Fred Ssenoga’s Economic Vision

Alongside discussions on road safety, another debate is emerging:

Can transport become a catalyst for wealth creation rather than simply a means of moving passengers?

Fred Ssenoga, Chief Executive Officer of Union Transport Alliance, believes the answer is yes.

Supporters describe Ssenoga as an entrepreneur promoting transport as an integrated economic ecosystem capable of supporting businesses, creating employment and strengthening local enterprise.

Through initiatives such as integrated transport services, the proposed Union Village housing concept and Union Oil services aimed at supporting drivers and vehicle owners, UTA says it seeks to build complementary businesses around the transport sector.

The organisation argues that transport should serve as a platform for broader economic development in line with Uganda’s Vision 2040 aspirations of industrialisation, value addition and inclusive growth.

The World Bank Perspective

The World Bank Group identifies transport infrastructure and efficient transport services as important drivers of economic growth, productivity and poverty reduction.

According to the institution, effective transport systems reduce logistics costs, improve market access and increase competitiveness.

However, development experts also caution that infrastructure alone cannot transform an economy.

Successful transport investments require:

Strong institutions

Evidence-based policymaking

Reliable data

Innovation

Effective regulation

Sound implementation

Without these supporting systems, even substantial infrastructure investments may fail to deliver their intended economic benefits.

In that context, policymakers increasingly view roads not as an end in themselves, but as platforms that enable wider economic opportunity.

From Roads to Prosperity

Transport specialists argue that connectivity remains one of the foundations of economic development.

Farmers require reliable roads to reach markets.

Manufacturers depend on efficient logistics.

Investors seek dependable transport networks.

Businesses rely on lower transport costs to remain competitive.

Yet policymakers continue to ask broader questions:

Who ultimately benefits from transport investment?

Does it generate employment?

Does it strengthen local enterprises?

Does it reduce poverty?

Does it improve national productivity?

These questions are increasingly influencing Uganda’s transport policy discussions.

Union Transport Alliance’s Broader Agenda

Union Transport Alliance says Uganda should transition from a transport system focused primarily on movement to one that supports wider economic transformation.

The organisation attracted public attention during the launch of Union Sanitary Pads at UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo, presenting the locally manufactured product as an example of indigenous enterprise, value addition and job creation beyond conventional transport services.

Addressing stakeholders, Ssenoga outlined his vision.

“Transport should not merely move people from one destination to another. It should move the economy forward by creating businesses, jobs and opportunities for Ugandans.”

The Policy Challenge Ahead

As Uganda expands its transport infrastructure, analysts argue that the national conversation is evolving beyond road construction alone.

Increasingly, attention is turning toward building systems that connect infrastructure with industrial development and economic inclusion.

Policy priorities frequently highlighted include:

Integrating transport with industry and manufacturing

Supporting local enterprises

Strengthening road safety initiatives

Encouraging innovation

Attracting private investment

Promoting inclusive economic development

The objective, experts say, is not simply faster movement, but stronger economic outcomes.

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

Transport remains one of Uganda’s largest interconnected economic sectors.

It supports logistics, freight services, vehicle maintenance, insurance, digital payments, warehousing, manufacturing, tourism and national supply chains.

For investors, organised and efficient transport systems create opportunities for business expansion.

For enterprises, they reduce operating costs.

For citizens, they improve access to employment, education, healthcare and markets.

The Road Ahead

Uganda has made substantial investments in transport infrastructure.

The next challenge may be ensuring that those investments translate into sustainable economic growth, safer communities and expanded opportunities.

Whether initiatives advanced by organisations such as Union Transport Alliance become part of Uganda’s long-term development strategy will ultimately depend on effective partnerships, transparent governance, measurable outcomes and public confidence.

One point, however, is increasingly shared across the transport sector:

The future of transport will not be defined solely by the roads Uganda builds, but by the lives it protects, the businesses it enables and the prosperity it creates.