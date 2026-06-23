Local Government’s Kumumanya’s Anti-Corruption Directive Shakes 135 Districts as Jobs Open to All Ugandans

By Brian Mugenyi

Watchdog Uganda

(mugenyijj@gmail.com)

KAMPALA, UGANDA — The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Ben Kumumanya, has intensified the call for public servants to exercise their roles with absolute transparency and integrity.

According to a new accountability battle unfolding across Uganda’s local government system, several authorities are moving to eliminate corruption in public recruitment, ensuring that government jobs are accessed freely by qualified citizens.

At the center of this structural transformation is Mr. Kumumanya, whose recent directive has placed District Service Commissions, city authorities, and public officers under renewed pressure to uphold fairness, transparency, and professionalism.

The Directive: Government Jobs Are Not for Sale

On September 20, 2024, Mr. Kumumanya issued a stern communication to all District Service Commissioners, Town Clerks, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), City Mayors, and local government leaders, directing them to aggressively strengthen transparency in recruitment processes.

The mandate of the directive was clear and uncompromising:

Eradicate corruption within local governments.

End the exploitation of desperate job seekers.

Ensure public vacancies are advertised openly and transparently.

Protect citizens from predatory officials demanding bribes, gifts, or other inducements.

The directive warned that any officer found complicit in corrupt recruitment practices would face severe disciplinary action and prosecution under public service regulations and anti-corruption laws. The core message was simple: Government jobs are not for sale. Recruitment must be free, transparent, and strictly merit-based.

The Grassroots Accountability Revolution

For decades, Uganda’s development discourse has centered on macro-level elements: national budgets, large-scale government programs, and overarching policies. However, the fundamental question has always been whether these resources and opportunities actually trickle down to ordinary citizens.

The answer lies heavily on the strength of local governments. Districts, cities, municipalities, and town councils are the institutions closest to the populace. They manage local service delivery, supervise grassroots government programs, and implement day-to-day policies. Ultimately, they determine whether citizens experience government as an engine of opportunity or an institution of exclusion.

This is why Mr. Kumumanya’s directive has sparked a major governance discussion. His intervention is built around a single, foundational principle: Public service is a responsibility, not a personal privilege.

Dismantling the Recruitment Cartels

For years, public sector recruitment has been an area where citizens have loudly demanded reform. Young graduates and qualified professionals have routinely raised concerns over restricted access to information, systemic nepotism, and the undue influence of powerful individuals controlling employment pipelines.

The September 2024 directive directly confronts these vulnerabilities. Districts and urban authorities have been reminded that all vacancies must be publicly advertised to guarantee equal competition for all qualified Ugandans.

By focusing heavily on prevention, the reform aims to choke out the loopholes where corruption thrives. If corruption infects the hiring process, it inevitably compromises the entire institution.

The Constitutional Bedrock of Decentralization

Uganda’s local government framework is not governed by individual discretion; it is anchored in the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which establishes decentralization to bring governance closer to the people.

Complementing this is the Local Governments Act of 1997, which provides the legal framework for the administration, responsibilities, and operations of local authorities. Under this law, local governments are legally bound to ensure effective administration, strict accountability, and optimal service delivery.

Therefore, enforcing transparent recruitment is not merely an arbitrary administrative choice—it is a constitutional obligation.

Districts Face the Ultimate Integrity Test

With Uganda’s decentralized structure placing more than 130 districts and multiple city authorities at the frontline of service delivery, implementing these recruitment reforms has become the ultimate test of leadership.

Several local governments—including Masaka City, Mukono, Lyantonde, Mbarara, Mityana, Rakai, and Kyotera—have already been commended for boosting public communication regarding job vacancies. Observers note that districts embracing open recruitment are actively rebuilding public trust in state institutions.

Why Public Job Advertisements Matter

A job advertisement might seem like a routine notice, but to thousands of unemployed youth, it represents a fair shot at a livelihood. Openly advertising vacancies ensures that:

Every citizen receives equal access to information.

Qualified candidates compete on a level playing field.

Recruitment processes remain open to public scrutiny.

Opportunities for bribery are drastically minimized.

“When job openings are hidden, only a privileged few benefit. Transparency remains our strongest weapon against institutional corruption.”

The High Cost of Corruption

The real-world consequences of recruitment fraud are severe. Mr. Emmy Kasule, the Head Teacher of Bukakata Seed School, noted that corruption in local governments has historically been rampant. He highlighted that communities are closely watching anti-corruption campaigns, including the efforts of State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara.

Drawing on his past experience, Mr. Kasule noted, “Having worked in Kamodo, Serere District, as a chief anti-corruption campaigner, I observed that people there were not as corrupt as in some other regions.” He emphasized that corruption is never victimless.

A compromised recruitment system yields weak institutions. Weak institutions result in sub-standard service delivery. When an official buys their way into public office, they often lack the ethical commitment required to serve the public.

Looking Ahead: A Public Trust

The future of Uganda’s local governments hinges entirely on competent, ethical public officers. A government position must never be viewed as a reward for personal connections; it must be treated as a sacred duty to serve millions of citizens.

As Uganda pursues its national development goals, the strength and integrity of local governments will dictate whether these programs succeed or fail. Ultimately, the challenge extends beyond just hiring processes—it is about restoring trust.

Can citizens trust that public opportunities are fair? Can institutions safeguard taxpayer resources? For Mr. Ben Kumumanya, the answer lies in unwavering accountability, discipline, and professionalism. The mandate echoing across Uganda’s 135 districts is clear: Public jobs are not private transactions. They are a public trust.