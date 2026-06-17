Who Are Upcountry Outreach for Development? The Ambassadors of Reusable Diapers Fighting Environmental Pollution in Africa

By Brian Mugenyi
MASAKA, UGANDA — On the outskirts of Uganda’s bustling communities, where heaps of discarded waste often compete with green landscapes for space, a quiet environmental revolution is taking shape.
The challenge is familiar across much of Africa. Every day, thousands of disposable diapers are discarded, filling landfills, clogging drainage systems, and contributing to a growing waste management crisis. Yet in Masaka and beyond, one organization is proving that simple, community-driven solutions can transform both livelihoods and the environment.
At the center of this movement is Upcountry Outreach for Development (UOFD), a grassroots organization championing reusable and eco-friendly diapers as a practical response to environmental degradation. Through this initiative, UOFD is not only reducing waste but also empowering families, improving household hygiene, and inspiring communities to embrace sustainable living.
Leading this effort is community development advocate Florence Nabalema, whose vision has elevated UOFD into a recognized voice for environmental conservation. With determination and an unwavering belief in grassroots action, she has helped raise the banner of sustainability in communities where environmental concerns often compete with pressing economic realities.
But behind UOFD’s growing influence lies a story larger than one individual. Its success has been built through the collective efforts of communities, mothers, youth volunteers, health workers, and development partners who work tirelessly behind the scenes to transform an idea into a movement.
Communities at the Heart of Change
The true architects of UOFD’s success are the communities themselves. Across villages and urban settlements, mothers, caregivers, youth, and local leaders have become active participants rather than passive beneficiaries. Through community dialogues, sensitization campaigns, and outreach activities, residents contribute ideas and feedback that shape the organization’s programs.
This bottom-up approach has ensured that interventions such as reusable diaper promotion, hygiene education, and environmental awareness campaigns are practical, culturally accepted, and sustainable. As a result, communities have developed a strong sense of ownership over the initiatives, making environmental stewardship a shared responsibility rather than an external project.
Women Leading the Transformation
Women, particularly mothers and caregivers, have emerged as some of UOFD’s most influential partners. Through training sessions on childcare, sanitation, and household hygiene, women are acquiring knowledge that extends far beyond their homes. Many have become champions of reusable diapers, encouraging neighbors and relatives to abandon disposable alternatives that contribute significantly to environmental pollution.
Their influence is visible in homes, markets, and community gatherings, where conversations about environmental responsibility are increasingly becoming part of everyday life. For many families, the adoption of reusable diapers has not only reduced waste but also drastically lowered household expenses, creating a powerful incentive for lasting behavioral change.
Strategic Partnerships and Stakeholder Support
No environmental movement thrives in isolation. Ms. Florence Nabalema, the Chief Executive Officer of UOFD, highly commends government agencies and local authorities for their relentless efforts in environmental preservation.
Specifically, she applauds the Ministry of Water and Environment and the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) in Masaka City for their profound impact on water and wetland conservation in the region. The NWSC Masaka branch, under the leadership of Dr. Olive Nabiryo (who also serves as the Head of Human Resources), has been vital in safeguarding the local ecosystem.
“I want to sincerely thank the Ministry of Environment and key stakeholders like the National Water and Sewerage Corporation for the incredible work they are doing in the region,” says Nabalema.
However, to scale up the impact, Nabalema appeals to these institutions to deepen their stakeholder collaboration and calls upon international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for financial and technical backing.
Youth Volunteers: The Driving Force
If communities are the foundation of UOFD’s success, then youth volunteers are its driving engine. Energetic and passionate, these young people have become the backbone of the organization’s environmental campaigns. They move from village to village conducting awareness drives, mobilizing residents, distributing informational materials, and supporting training activities.
Their enthusiasm has helped bridge the gap between environmental education and community action. For many youth volunteers, the work goes beyond conservation; it is an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to their communities while developing leadership skills. Their efforts have helped transform UOFD into a memorable and respected organization dedicated to finding practical remedies for Uganda’s environmental challenges.
A Model for Africa’s Environmental Future
As Africa grapples with mounting environmental challenges, UOFD’s story offers a powerful lesson: sustainable change begins at the grassroots level.
What started as an effort to promote reusable diapers has evolved into a broader movement that combines environmental conservation, public health, economic empowerment, and community participation.
In the quiet determination of mothers teaching one another, in the energy of youth volunteers walking dusty village roads, and in the vision of leaders committed to sustainability, a new environmental narrative is emerging in Uganda. It is a story of resilience, collaboration, and hope—positioning Upcountry Outreach for Development as a true ambassador for a cleaner, greener African future.
Key Takeaways from UOFD’s Impact:
Environmental Relief: Drastically reduces plastic waste caused by disposable diapers clogging Ugandan waterways and landfills.
Economic Empowerment: Saves struggling families money by replacing costly single-use diapers with durable, washable alternatives.
Community-Led Action: Leverages youth volunteers and mothers to drive cultural shifts toward eco-friendly living.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article