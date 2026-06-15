THE SSENOGA DOCTRINE: Why Africa’s Next Economic Revolution May Depend on Helping Others Succeed

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA, Uganda — In business, success is often measured by profits, market share and corporate expansion. But Ugandan entrepreneur Fred Ssenoga believes true success is measured differently.

“If you want to be successful, make others around you successful and support them,” Ssenoga said during an interview.

Though simple, the statement reflects an economic philosophy that has shaped many of the world’s most successful business ecosystems. From Germany’s cooperative movement to Silicon Valley’s innovation networks, lasting wealth has often been created by building systems that allow many people—not just one entrepreneur—to prosper.

That philosophy appears to guide Ssenoga’s growing interests in transportation, energy and cooperative development. Rather than focusing solely on business growth, he is promoting an ecosystem that seeks to create opportunities for thousands of ordinary Ugandans.

One of the clearest examples is Uganda’s boda boda industry, which employs hundreds of thousands of young people. Despite its importance, many riders have remained trapped in a cycle of daily earnings with little access to savings, affordable credit or asset ownership.

Through Jambo Riders and partnerships with cooperative organisations such as the United Boda Cooperative Union, Ssenoga is encouraging riders to move beyond earning a daily income towards building long-term financial security. The approach promotes structured savings, access to financing and opportunities for business growth.

Economists often describe this as the multiplier effect—where one investment creates wider economic benefits. Every rider who acquires an asset, starts a business or invests in a family enterprise contributes to expanding local economic activity.

Ssenoga has also invested in Uganda’s energy sector through Union Oil, recognising that transportation and energy are closely connected. Fuel powers agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and trade. Reliable energy infrastructure supports productivity, creates jobs and strengthens local economies. The growth of locally owned businesses in strategic sectors also helps keep investment circulating within the country.

Another pillar of Ssenoga’s philosophy is cooperative development. Across the world, cooperatives have enabled millions of people to access affordable credit, mobilise savings and build wealth collectively. His support for organised transport cooperatives reflects a belief that communities often achieve more through collective action than individual effort.

According to Ssenoga, the Union Transport Alliance has also introduced a bursary programme to support students, reflecting a broader commitment to investing in education and future generations alongside enterprise development.

Looking ahead, Africa’s rapidly growing urban population presents enormous opportunities in mobility and transport. Technology, digital platforms and cleaner transport solutions are transforming the sector. Businesses that combine innovation with financial inclusion are increasingly attracting investor attention.

Ssenoga says his long-term vision includes supporting up to 100,000 transport riders through organised cooperative structures, financial empowerment and enterprise development. If realised, such initiatives could contribute to employment creation, poverty reduction and stronger local economies.

Perhaps the greatest lesson from Ssenoga’s journey is not about transport or fuel. It is about leadership.

Many entrepreneurs ask, “How can I become successful?”

Ssenoga asks a different question: “How can I help others become successful?”

History suggests that businesses creating opportunities for employees, suppliers and communities often achieve more sustainable growth than those focused solely on profit.

As Africa seeks solutions to unemployment, financial exclusion and youth empowerment, business models that combine commercial success with social impact are becoming increasingly relevant.

Whether the “Ssenoga Doctrine” becomes a lasting model remains to be seen. But its central message is difficult to ignore: lasting prosperity is created not by climbing alone, but by lifting others along the way.