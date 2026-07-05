INVEST IN UGANDA, BUILD BRIDGES: Tororo MP Shyam Tanna Urges Indian Community to Deepen Integration and Drive Shared Prosperity

JINJA, UGANDA – In a powerful appeal for social cohesion and economic patriotism, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality, Hon. Shyam Jay Tanna, has called on the Indian (Bayindi) community in Uganda to deepen their integration with host communities through mutual respect, harmony, and shared prosperity.
Speaking at a high-profile gathering organized by the Indian Association Uganda (East-North Sector) in Jinja City, the 27-year-old independent lawmaker addressed an audience of Indian association members, prominent industrialists, and business leaders. The event was held to celebrate both his historic election victory and the appointment of his uncle, Hon. Sanjay Tanna, who recently assumed office as Uganda’s Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives for the 2026–2031 term.
In a video shared on his X account, Hon. Shyam Tanna emphasized that the community must wholeheartedly view Uganda as their true home, looking beyond mere commercial interests to build deep, human connections.
“I continue to advocate for stronger relationships with our host communities, built on mutual respect, harmony, and shared prosperity,” Tanna stated.
He strongly encouraged members to reinvest their profits locally, create sustainable employment opportunities for indigenous Ugandans, and actively drive national development instead of repatriating all their capital overseas.
“How we treat local communities, our house helps, and the people we trade with matters immensely. India may be the Janmabhumi (land of birth) for some, but Uganda is our Karmabhumi (land of action). We must treat home like home.”
A Historic Milestone in National Politics
The gathering highlights the expanding political space and influence of Ugandans of Indian descent. Born and raised in Tororo to a prominent business and political family with roots spanning more than a century, Shyam Tanna made political waves earlier this year by winning the Tororo Municipality parliamentary seat as an independent candidate. At just 27, he secured a historic victory by defeating the veteran incumbent, Apollo Yeri Ofwono.
The family’s political legacy runs deep. His uncle, the newly minted Trade Minister Sanjay Tanna, previously served two terms in the same parliamentary seat. Minister Sanjay Tanna’s promotion to the cabinet marks a historic milestone as the first Ugandan of Asian origin to hold a full cabinet ministerial position in decades.
During the event, Minister Sanjay Tanna echoed his nephew’s sentiments, challenging Indian industrialists to not only focus on the country’s high-potential sectors like agro-processing, mining, and tourism, but to also observe proper social conduct, respect local traditions, and support indigenous Ugandans in becoming self-reliant.
Facing Modern Realities and Historical Shadows
Local leaders at the event highly commended the Indian business community for their vast industrial investments, which serve as major engines for job creation and economic growth in the Busoga region. However, they equally re-emphasized the need for a closer cultural embrace and peaceful coexistence.
These deliberate calls for cultural harmony arrive against the backdrop of occasional online friction regarding full integration, often stoked by historical references to the 1972 mass expulsion of Asians under the regime of Idi Amin.
Hon. Shyam Tanna openly addressed the reality of race-related trolling on social media, noting that public perception is shaped by everyday interactions. He urged the community to treat workers—such as domestic helpers, drivers, and casual laborers—with deep humanity and kindness to foster long-term harmony.
In response, the leadership of the Indian Association reaffirmed the community’s steadfast commitment to expanding corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including localized medical camps and blood donation drives, to support grassroots economic empowerment.
Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor community relations, trade policy developments under the new ministry, and the expanding economic contributions of minority groups across the country.
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