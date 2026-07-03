How the Entertainment Market is Boosting Small and Medium-Sized Businesses in Uganda

Kampala, Friday night. The sound system is still being adjusted when the first food sellers arrive at the edge of the venue. By 9 p.m., 4,000 people are inside – and lots of small businesses are busy outside and in. The boda-boda riders navigating the parking area, the mobile-bar operators, and the tailors who were busy making concert-wear for the week — none of these people are mentioned in any news stories about Uganda’s entertainment industry. All of them depend on it.

According to UNCTAD, Uganda’s 1.1 million MSMEs account for 80% of the country’s GDP and 90% of private sector employment. People don’t talk as much about how much of that activity happens in the entertainment industry. This now makes up about 3% to 4.1% of the country’s total GDP, which is about UGS 4.2 trillion. That’s not just a rounding error. That’s infrastructure.

How Do Major Entertainment Events Boost Local Businesses in Uganda?

The Nyege Nyege Festival is the best example of this. It may look like a music festival, but it’s actually a way of getting supplies to people. There are many guesthouses in the host region. Local transport companies, such as boda-bodas (motorcycle taxis) and hired minibuses, run continuously throughout the day. Weeks before the show, we hire stage builders, sound engineers, lighting technicians, and private security firms.

In Uganda, SMEs employ more than 2.5 million people, which is 90% of those working in the private sector. Events like Nyege Nyege are among the fastest ways to put money into the economy — not through policy, but through footfall.

The math is simple. A concert that attracts 5,000 people doesn’t just make money from ticket sales. It makes money at every stage, from how people get to the event to what they buy to eat and wear, and even the mobile money they use. The venue is the visible part. The supply chain is the business.

What Role Does Digital Entertainment Play in Ugandan SME Marketing?

This is where the change in structure becomes interesting. The Uganda Communications Commission has found that people in Uganda use 22.4 million gigabytes of data every day on TikTok alone. That number isn’t about entertainment as leisure — it’s about distribution infrastructure that SMEs didn’t have a decade ago.

A tailor in the centre of Kampala doesn’t have the money to pay for a billboard. She can afford a phone and a three-minute video of a customer trying on a dress. If that video appears on the right For You page, her order book will fill faster than any traditional advertising could manage. Entertainment content, such as musicians, influencers, and comedians, is what attracts the audience. SMEs can get people’s attention by being part of a larger event, sponsoring something, or being active on social media in a way that doesn’t feel forced.

Research from SME studies in Kampala shows that businesses that use social media to market themselves through entertainment see their customers coming in much faster than those that rely solely on offline methods. The entertainment economy didn’t just create content; it also created a free marketing channel for people to access. This is something that small companies now use to help them grow.

How Has Mobile Money Changed the Entertainment and Business Landscape in Uganda?

MTN Uganda’s mobile money platform now has over 30 million users. You can now buy tickets, download music, purchase event merchandise, and pay for items at the event using mobile money. There’s another effect of this that not many people think about: it creates transaction data.

A food vendor who handles 200 mobile payments at a concert now has a financial history. That history — which is documented, timestamped, and linked to a registered phone number — is the basis for a loan application that previously lacked supporting evidence. The entertainment economy is reflecting the financial situation of Uganda’s informal sector in real time.

This is important because it’s always been hard for SMEs in Uganda to get money, not because they don’t want to grow or because the market is small. Online platforms, such as music streaming and digital casino game, have driven this change by making mobile transactions common among people who used to rely solely on cash.

What Government Support Is Available for SMEs in Uganda’s Creative Economy?

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development established a UGX 28 billion Creative Uganda Revolving Fund, which is managed by designated SACCOs across different areas. The money will be divided as follows: UGX 5 billion for musician groups, UGX 5 billion for copyright management, and UGX 18 billion for nine art forms, including film, fashion, design, and software development.

Alongside the fund, new copyright law amendments change how revenue is shared for Caller Ringback Tunes — ensuring that 60% of revenue goes directly to authors and performers. This isn’t just about being fair. It’s a way of making something official. If you are a creator who gets paid money for your work, you can now go to a bank with a financial record that was not there before. The law is changing entertainment revenue into bankable history.

The Ministry of Trade is also professionalizing Business Development Services. This will help informal creative enterprises become legally registered. This will bridge the gap between Uganda’s large informal creative workforce and the institutional support systems that formal registration unlocks.

Uganda’s economy grew by 6.7% in the second half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This was mostly because people were spending more, with services being the main driver. Entertainment is not just a small part of the economy. It’s one of the things that’s pushing the number up.