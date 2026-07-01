LIGHT Prices Out: ERA Announces New Electricity Tariffs for July–September 2026

By Staff Writer

KAMPALA — Ugandans will pay new electricity tariffs from July to September 2026 following a review by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), with the regulator attributing the changes to high global fuel prices and exchange rate fluctuations.

The new tariffs apply to all consumers served by the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

According to ERA, the tariff adjustments were influenced by a combination of macroeconomic factors, including an exchange rate of Shs3,777.81 to the US dollar and an international crude oil price of US$114.55 per barrel, based on the June OPEC report.

ERA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Ziria Tibalwa Waako said the authority had to strike a balance between maintaining a reliable electricity supply and protecting consumers from excessive costs.

“In approving this tariff structure for the third quarter of 2026, the Authority carefully considered the macroeconomic factors affecting the cost of generating and supplying electricity. While global fuel prices and exchange rate movements continue to put pressure on costs, our goal remains to ensure a reliable power supply while safeguarding consumer interests,” she said.

SCHEDULE OF ELECTRICITY PRICES FOR Q3 2026

Domestic Consumers

Households will continue to benefit from a subsidised lifeline tariff.

The first 15 units purchased each month will remain at Shs250 per unit for consumers whose six-month average monthly consumption does not exceed 100 units.

purchased each month will remain at for consumers whose six-month average monthly consumption does not exceed 100 units. Consumption from 16 to 80 units will be charged at Shs779.4 per unit .

will be charged at . To encourage electric cooking, electricity consumed between 81 and 150 units will cost Shs412 per unit .

will cost . Any consumption above 150 units will attract Shs779.4 per unit.

Commercial Consumers

Small businesses, including retail shops, salons and workshops, will continue to pay tariffs based on the time of use.

During peak demand periods, electricity will cost Shs666.5 per unit, while the standard tariff during normal hours is Shs562.1 per unit.

Medium Industries and Service Providers

Medium-scale manufacturers will pay an average tariff of Shs363.8 per unit.

Factories that shift production to off-peak hours will benefit from a lower rate of Shs284.3 per unit.

Medium-sized service providers, including hotels and hospitals, will pay an average tariff of Shs423.9 per unit.

Large Industries

Large manufacturers will continue to enjoy the lowest electricity tariffs to support industrial growth and competitiveness.

Extra-large industrial consumers will pay an average of Shs207.7 per unit, with the tariff reducing to Shs188.7 per unit during off-peak hours.

What It Means for Consumers

The revised tariffs underscore the growing impact of global economic conditions on Uganda’s electricity sector.

Households can keep their electricity bills lower by staying within the subsidised consumption bands, while businesses that rely heavily on electricity may reduce costs by shifting energy-intensive operations to off-peak hours.

ERA says the revised tariffs will remain in force throughout the third quarter of 2026.