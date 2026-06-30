From Joblessness to Enterprise: Makerere’s Landmark Climate Initiative Opens New Doors for Uganda’s Forgotten Youth

KAMPALA, UGANDA — As Uganda grapples with persistently high youth unemployment, a new initiative from Makerere University is offering more than vocational training—it is creating pathways to entrepreneurship, economic independence and climate resilience.

The Africa Climate Collaborative (ACC) at Makerere University, with support from the Mastercard Foundation, has launched a fully funded Youth Skilling Programme aimed at equipping young people with practical, market-driven skills that can be transformed into sustainable businesses and decent livelihoods.

The programme begins with a pilot cohort of 50 young people from Lwengo, Rakai and Yumbe districts, marking the first phase of an ambitious eight-year initiative that seeks to empower 500 youth through vocational training, enterprise development and community-based innovation.

For many Ugandan youth—particularly those who completed Senior Four but were unable to pursue higher education—the programme offers a rare opportunity to gain industry-recognised qualifications while building businesses capable of transforming their lives and strengthening local economies.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Gorettie Nabanoga, Programme Director of the Africa Climate Collaborative, said the programme was developed in response to the large number of young Ugandans who remain excluded from higher education despite their potential to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“We realised that there are many young people who never got the opportunity to attend university or pursue higher education, yet they constitute the majority of our population. We are intentionally creating pathways that enable them to acquire practical skills, participate meaningfully in the economy and secure dignified employment,” Prof. Nabanoga said.

Her remarks reflect a growing recognition among development practitioners that Uganda’s demographic dividend can only be realised through sustained investment in practical skills, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Building Climate-Smart Agribusinesses

Unlike many conventional vocational programmes that focus largely on classroom instruction, the Africa Climate Collaborative has adopted a hands-on training model centred on the poultry value chain—one of Uganda’s fastest-growing agricultural enterprises.

Participants will undergo intensive practical training at the Makerere University Agricultural Research Institute, Kabanyolo (MUARIK), where they will acquire skills in feed formulation, hatchery management, poultry production, value addition and poultry waste management.

The programme also includes industry placements, giving participants first-hand experience in commercial poultry production and agribusiness before they return to establish enterprises within their communities.

Upon completing the training, participants will sit competency examinations administered by the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB). Successful candidates will receive nationally recognised vocational certificates, improving both their employability and their prospects for establishing successful enterprises.

Prioritising Inclusion

The inaugural cohort targets young people aged 18 to 35 from Lwengo Sub-county (Lwengo District), Ddwaniro Sub-county (Rakai District), Zone 5 of Bidibidi Refugee Settlement, and Ariwa Sub-county (Yumbe District).

The programme places particular emphasis on inclusion by encouraging applications from young women, young mothers, refugees and persons with disabilities—groups that often face significant barriers to quality vocational education and economic opportunity.

Beyond certification, the initiative is designed to generate lasting community impact. Graduates will receive support to establish poultry enterprises while sharing their knowledge and skills with other young people, creating a multiplier effect that extends well beyond the initial beneficiaries.

Investing in Uganda’s Future

As Uganda pursues industrialisation, food security and climate resilience, vocational training and entrepreneurship are increasingly recognised as critical drivers of inclusive economic growth.

By combining climate-smart agriculture with enterprise development, the Africa Climate Collaborative is positioning young people not simply as job seekers, but as innovators, employers and agents of community transformation.

If successfully implemented, the initiative could provide a model for bridging the gap between education and employment while demonstrating how universities can extend their impact beyond lecture halls to address some of the country’s most pressing socio-economic challenges.

How to Apply

Applications are now open.

Interested applicants may apply online through the Africa Climate Collaborative application portal, submit their applications via email to climateresilience@mak.ac.ug, or deliver them through the designated district offices.

Application deadline: Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

For media inquiries, contact Damali Mukhaye, Communications, Public Relations and Branding Officer, Africa Climate Collaborative, Makerere University.