BusinesscultureEntertainmentNewsShowbiz

Socialite Bad Black Sparks Online Storm with Explosive Claims Targeting FUFA Boss Moses Magogo

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Bad Black

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

KAMPALA — Controversial Ugandan socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, widely known as Bad Black, has ignited a fierce social media debate following a candid interview in which she claimed that women undergoing expensive body modification procedures are strategically targeting high-profile public figures.

Specifically, Bad Black alleged that a significant number of women undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures in Uganda do so to catch the attention of Moses Magogo, the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Member of Parliament for Budiope East.

In a viral video clip circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), Bad Black delivered her unfiltered commentary during a broadcast interview.

“The truth is that most girls who do BBL in Uganda are targeting Magogo,” Bad Black claimed, alleging that the powerful football administrator heavily financially rewards women who meet his aesthetic preferences.

The remarks quickly went viral after being amplified by local digital media, amassing thousands of views and interactions within hours. Magogo, a powerful figure in African football administration who has stood at the helm of FUFA since 2013, has not publicly responded to the socialite’s claims.

Public Amusement and Moral Panic

The explosive clip triggered a wave of mixed reactions from the Ugandan digital public, fluctuating between dark humor, skepticism, and moral outrage.

  • The Gossip Factor: For many netizens, the claims were treated as classic celebrity entertainment. Comments such as “Btw Bad Black tawayiriza” (suggesting she might be exaggerating) dominated early discussion threads alongside laughing emojis.

  • The Truth-Teller Reputation: Conversely, some users backed her assertions, noting “Atte Bad Black talimba” (implying she rarely lies about high society secrets), pointing to her extensive history of exposing the underbelly of Kampala’s elite social circles.

  • Social Concern: The commentary also drew sharp criticism from conservative observers. One user lamented the situation as a sign of a “rotten society,” reflecting broader anxieties over transactional relationships and changing social values.

The Intersection of Wealth, Power, and Celebrity Culture

The controversy touches on a rapidly growing cultural phenomenon in Kampala: the rise of expensive cosmetic surgeries, the influence of wealthy political elites in social spaces, and the intersection of sports administration with celebrity culture.

Bad Black is no stranger to high-stakes controversy. Having previously spent time in prison for multi-million dollar fraud, she has systematically rebuilt her brand as an unfiltered, tell-all media personality with intimate knowledge of Uganda’s affluent and powerful circles.

While the internet remains divided over the veracity of her claims, the video continues to dominate local digital discourse. Neither FUFA nor Magogo’s legislative office have issued a formal statement regarding the viral allegations.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article How Da Agent Cemented His Reputation as Uganda’s Fastest Rapper 
Next Article President Museveni opens inaugural Uganda Cultural and Tourism Festival in Germany, shares his song and poem collections 

Editor's Pick

BusinessCommunity NewsCompaniesNewsPolitics

Broadcasters Scramble for Response As Gen. Muhoozi’s Military Raid Forces Sweeping Nation Media Blackout in Kampala

KAMPALA — Uganda’s media landscape was thrown into an unprecedented crisis on…

5 Min Read
NewsPolitics

MP Daudi Kabanda bounced back into PLU inner circle as Head of Gen Muhoozi Office

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed MP Daudi Kabanda as Head of the…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 866 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4436 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

OBED K. KATUREEBE: War corruption in Uganda; Let’s avoid “playing whack-a-mole”

While swearing in for his 7th term of office, President…