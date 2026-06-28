Socialite Bad Black Sparks Online Storm with Explosive Claims Targeting FUFA Boss Moses Magogo

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent
KAMPALA — Controversial Ugandan socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, widely known as Bad Black, has ignited a fierce social media debate following a candid interview in which she claimed that women undergoing expensive body modification procedures are strategically targeting high-profile public figures.
Specifically, Bad Black alleged that a significant number of women undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures in Uganda do so to catch the attention of Moses Magogo, the President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Member of Parliament for Budiope East.
In a viral video clip circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), Bad Black delivered her unfiltered commentary during a broadcast interview.
“The truth is that most girls who do BBL in Uganda are targeting Magogo,” Bad Black claimed, alleging that the powerful football administrator heavily financially rewards women who meet his aesthetic preferences.
The remarks quickly went viral after being amplified by local digital media, amassing thousands of views and interactions within hours. Magogo, a powerful figure in African football administration who has stood at the helm of FUFA since 2013, has not publicly responded to the socialite’s claims.
Public Amusement and Moral Panic
The explosive clip triggered a wave of mixed reactions from the Ugandan digital public, fluctuating between dark humor, skepticism, and moral outrage.
The Gossip Factor: For many netizens, the claims were treated as classic celebrity entertainment. Comments such as “Btw Bad Black tawayiriza” (suggesting she might be exaggerating) dominated early discussion threads alongside laughing emojis.
The Truth-Teller Reputation: Conversely, some users backed her assertions, noting “Atte Bad Black talimba” (implying she rarely lies about high society secrets), pointing to her extensive history of exposing the underbelly of Kampala’s elite social circles.
Social Concern: The commentary also drew sharp criticism from conservative observers. One user lamented the situation as a sign of a “rotten society,” reflecting broader anxieties over transactional relationships and changing social values.
The Intersection of Wealth, Power, and Celebrity Culture
The controversy touches on a rapidly growing cultural phenomenon in Kampala: the rise of expensive cosmetic surgeries, the influence of wealthy political elites in social spaces, and the intersection of sports administration with celebrity culture.
Bad Black is no stranger to high-stakes controversy. Having previously spent time in prison for multi-million dollar fraud, she has systematically rebuilt her brand as an unfiltered, tell-all media personality with intimate knowledge of Uganda’s affluent and powerful circles.
While the internet remains divided over the veracity of her claims, the video continues to dominate local digital discourse. Neither FUFA nor Magogo’s legislative office have issued a formal statement regarding the viral allegations.
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