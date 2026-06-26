Champion’s Dream: Joshua Cheptegei’s Multi-Billion Shilling Joscal Hotel Takes Shape as Kapchorwa’s Tallest Building!

Kapchorwa – He’s conquered the world tracks, smashed global records, and brought home Olympic gold. Now, Uganda’s legendary long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei is sprinting toward a magnificent new milestone right in his home region—and the vibe is absolutely electric!
The double Olympic gold medalist and 5,000m and 10,000m world record holder took to social media on Friday to share a brilliant, high-energy update on his ambitious project: the Joscal Hotel in Kapchorwa.
A Powerful Dream Taking Shape
For Cheptegei, this isn’t just a business venture; it’s a deeply personal mission to transform and uplift the community that raised him. Posting fresh progress photos, Cheptegei gave fans a sneak peek of a massive, multi-storey concrete structure rising proudly against the breathtaking, mountainous backdrop near the iconic Sipi Falls.
The busy site is buzzing with life, showing extensive scaffolding, grand open interior spaces supported by pillars, and dedicated teams hard at work.
“It’s been always a great dream to do something that is so close to my heart, growing up in one of the remotest villages in Uganda,” a passionate Cheptegei shared. “Where one would ask; can something good come out of this place? A child that had ambitions to achieve something. Friends, this baby is taking shape in the scenic magical #Kapchorwa.”
Power Couple Goals: Behind the Scenes
Every great champion has an incredible team, and for this monumental project, Joshua is partnering with the best. He gave a massive, heartfelt shoutout to his brilliant wife, Engineer Carol Kamari, who is the powerhouse driving the construction. She is executing triple duty as the project consultant, site manager, and resident engineer to ensure the build is world-class.
The Joscal Hotel first captured the nation’s imagination in November 2025 when President Yoweri Museveni officially commissioned the site during his visit to the Sebei region.
|Phase
|Estimated Investment
|Phase 1 Cost
|Shs 13 Billion
|Total Project Value
|Shs 26 Billion
This grand investment aligns perfectly with Cheptegei’s ongoing champion-level dedication to his home region, complementing his existing elite training center in Teryet.
Huge Wins for Local Tourism & Jobs
Situated in a region globally famous for both its athletic legends and its jaw-dropping natural beauty, Joscal Hotel is perfectly positioned to become a premier hotspot for tourists visiting Sipi Falls. More importantly, it’s a massive win for the local economy, set to create dozens of jobs and open up incredible opportunities for the community.
The internet has practically exploded with positivity following the update. Ugandans across social media are praising the track star for choosing to invest his hard-earned success back home. Local professionals are already flooding the comments, enthusiastically offering top-tier services ranging from modern elevators and stunning interior designs to premium aluminum works.
It is clear that the entire country is ready to rally behind this project! Cheptegei promised to share more details about the grand vision in the coming days, and Watchdog Uganda will be right here to bring you every inspiring step of the journey.
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