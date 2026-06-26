Makerere Hands Over CCE Complex Hall to UPDF for UGX 12 Billion Renovation

UGX 12 Billion Overhaul: Why the Makerere CCE Complex Renovation is More Than Just a Face-Lift
KAMPALA — There is an old saying that you never get a second chance to make a first impression. For anyone entering Makerere University through its main gate, the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) Complex Hall is that first impression.
Established in 1982, the iconic 157-room female residence has long stood as a prominent landmark on campus. However, like many historic structures at Uganda’s oldest university, time and heavy usage have taken their toll.
That is about to change. On Friday, June 26, 2026, Makerere University officially handed over the CCE Complex Hall to the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) to undergo a massive UGX 12 billion overhaul. The project, fully funded by the Government of Uganda under a presidential directive, is scheduled for completion within exactly 12 months.
A Proven Partnership for Student Welfare
The symbolic site transfer was finalized during a handover ceremony featuring Makerere Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe and NEC Managing Director and CEO, Lt. Gen. James Mugira.
This is not a blind leap of faith for the university administration. It marks the fourth major collaboration between Makerere and NEC—the commercial arm of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs. NEC has already proved its structural capabilities on campus by delivering:
The university’s secure perimeter wall.
The extensive restoration of Lumumba Hall.
The recent UGX 10.5 billion refurbishment of Mary Stuart Hall, completed in July 2025.
Prof. Nawangwe expressed absolute confidence in the contractor, setting the bar even higher for this next phase. “We are proud of Ugandan expertise delivering world-class results,” he noted, challenging NEC to ensure the final product at CCE Complex exceeds the newly upgraded standards of Mary Stuart Hall.
The Analytical Angle: The Ripple Effect of Fixing Campus Housing
From a solution-journalism perspective, fixing a university hall is about far more than fresh paint and new plumbing. It is a direct intervention in student welfare, academic equity, and institutional sustainability.
The Infrastructure Loop: When public university halls fall into disrepair, students are forced into the unregulated private market of off-campus hostels. This drastically increases the cost of higher education, disproportionately affecting female students who face higher safety and transport vulnerabilities in commuting.
By restoring 393 student bed spaces within the secure perimeter of the campus, the university isn’t just modernizing a building; it is protecting its student body from inflation and off-campus security risks.
Furthermore, a personal touch added a layer of historical nostalgia to the handover. Lt. Gen. James Mugira shared that nearly 42 years ago, he attended his very first university lectures in Hall 1 of the CCE Complex. More importantly, he noted with a smile that his wife was a former resident of the hall—giving him deep personal motivation to deliver a stellar project.
Prof. Anthony Mugagga, Principal of the College of Education and External Studies (CEES)—the unit most affected by the immediate construction noise and adjustments—warmly welcomed the disruption. He pointed out that modernizing the campus infrastructure holds an intangible value: it brings proud alumni back to campus, sparking new partnerships and professional investments.
Looking Ahead
With the working drawings officially displayed, the clock is now ticking for NEC to hit its one-year deadline by June 2025. If their track record at Mary Stuart and Lumumba Halls is anything to go by, the CCE Complex is on track to reclaim its status as a flagship gateway landmark.
Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor the project’s milestones, budget efficiency, and timely completion to ensure value for money for Ugandan taxpayers and students.
This archival news footage shows the early days of this initiative when the university first rolled out its phased strategy to combat infrastructure decay on campus: Makerere University commences renovation of dilapidated halls of residence.
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