GLOBAL HORIZONS: Victoria University VC leads high-level talks at British High Commission to boost research, student mobility

KAMPALA, Uganda — Victoria University (VU) Kampala is making major strides toward scaling up its global academic footprint. On Friday, Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga led a high-level delegation to the British High Commission in Kampala for strategic discussions aimed at locking in powerful new academic and research ties with the United Kingdom.
The VU team met with a British High Commission delegation led by Political Counsellor Nigel Holmes. The high-stakes talks centered on advancing collaborative research projects, boosting international student mobility, and scaling up Work Integrated Learning (WIL) programmes.
According to a statement released by Victoria University, the diplomatic engagement underscores its aggressive commitment to providing experiential, technologically enabled education through meaningful international partnerships.
A Warm, Productive Engagement
Photos from the meeting captured a warm atmosphere, showing Dr. Muganga and the VU delegation exchanging handshakes with UK officials in front of the iconic British coat of arms at the High Commission premises.
Sources close to the discussions described the session as highly productive and forward-looking, signaling a strong mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation within the higher education sector. While British High Commission officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the specific outcomes, VU officials are already expressing immense optimism.
The university expects this engagement to yield concrete, actionable programmes in the coming months—particularly in joint research ventures and structured student exchange opportunities.
Preparing Graduates for the Global Market
Under Dr. Muganga’s leadership, Victoria University has rapidly transformed into one of East Africa’s pioneering providers of experiential and authentic learning. The institution has seen massive growth in its student population by moving away from traditional rote learning, emphasizing instead practical, industry-aligned education. Its signature work-integrated programmes are specifically designed to prepare Ugandan graduates to compete directly in the global job market.
This strategic move comes at a crucial time. Ugandan universities are increasingly looking beyond borders to enhance their research output, upgrade faculty development, and secure prestigious student exchange slots.
By knocking on the doors of the British High Commission, Victoria University is positioning its students and researchers to tap directly into world-class UK academic institutions, international funding pools, and global expertise.
The campus continues to cement its reputation as a premier hub for innovation, technology integration, and real-world learning in Uganda’s higher education landscape.
For more information on Victoria University’s innovative programmes and enrollment, visit vu.ac.ug.
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