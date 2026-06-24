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MTN’s Charles Mbire to headline major SBG Securities financial summit this Friday

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa

KAMPALA – In a bid to drive local participation in Uganda’s evolving financial markets, prominent businessman and MTN Uganda Chairman, Dr Charles Mbire, is set to headline the inaugural SBG Securities Investor Day this Friday, June 26, 2026.

Contents
Demystifying the marketsStrategic growthInside the Profile: Who is Dr. Charles Mbire?Heavyweight panel line-up

The high-profile virtual event, which will be streamed live on the Stanbic Uganda YouTube channel starting at 12:00 PM EAT, comes at a crucial time. Uganda is currently witnessing a massive economic shift, with more citizens transitioning from traditional savings accounts toward modern investment instruments like equities, unit trusts, and government securities.

Mr Charles Mbire is a man you should listen to when it comes to investing in Uganda

Demystifying the markets

The summit will kick off with the SBG Securities Annual General Meeting (AGM) for its Unit Trust clients, immediately followed by a two-hour public interactive session featuring top economic minds.

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According to SBG Securities Chief Executive Grace Semakula, the Investor Day aims to bridge the persistent information gap that frequently deters everyday citizens from wealth creation.

“Investor Day is designed to create a platform where investors, business leaders, SUHL shareholders, and economically active Ugandans can engage in meaningful conversations about opportunities within Uganda’s financial markets and the broader economy,” Semakula said.

“As more Ugandans seek ways to grow their savings and secure their financial futures, we believe access to information and expert insights is critical in helping them make informed investment decisions.”

Strategic growth

SBG Securities, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), has quickly established itself as a dominant sector player. The firm is registering strong year-on-year growth in assets under management and maintaining market leadership in stock brokerage.

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This upward trajectory acts as a major proof of concept for SUHL’s diversification strategy, bolstering its anchor subsidiary, Stanbic Bank, which is celebrating 35 years of operations in Uganda.

Inside the Profile: Who is Dr. Charles Mbire?

Widely recognized as one of Uganda’s most formidable boardroom leaders, dealmakers, and indigenous stock market investors, Dr. Charles Mbire holds a dominant individual stake in MTN Uganda. Beyond telecommunications, his massive investment footprint spans across essential sectors of the economy, including energy, finance, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and real estate. As a long-standing member of the Presidential Investor Roundtable, he plays a key advisory role in shaping national business competitiveness, making his perspective on wealth creation highly sought after by local investors.

Heavyweight panel line-up

Dr Mbire’s keynote address will zero in on regional economic growth, private sector development, and the strategic role of investments in building multi-generational wealth.

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Following his address, a high-level panel discussion themed “Leveraging Financial Markets to Build and Grow Wealth” will feature:

  • Samuel Fredrick Mwogeza (Executive Director, Stanbic Bank Uganda) – Unpacking actionable strategies for wealth management and estate planning.

  • Pumla Nabachwa (Team Lead Economist, Bank of Uganda) – Sharing insights on personal financial management, investment diversification, and financial literacy.

  • Daisy Nabakooza (Director of Supervision and Market Conduct, URBRA) – Providing expert perspectives on retirement planning and national development through market participation.

The discussions will also highlight the powerful synergies between Stanbic Bank’s traditional banking products and SBG Securities’ modern investment solutions, giving clients a roadmap on how to leverage both for maximum financial growth.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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