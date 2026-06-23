Masaka City Town Clerk Hails Transparency Drive as Local Governments Embrace Accountability

By Brian Mugenyi
Watchdog Uganda | mugenyijj@gmail.com
KAMPALA, Uganda — A quiet governance revolution is reshaping Uganda’s local government system, driven by a strict ministerial crackdown on recruitment corruption that is forcing municipalities to open up jobs to all qualified citizens.
The shift stems from a directive issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Ben Kumumanya, which instructed District Service Commissions, Town Clerks, and Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) to eliminate job-brokering and ensure public vacancies are transparently advertised.
Nearly two years into the implementation of the guidelines, major urban centers and districts are recording a significant drop in recruitment scandals.
“Earned through merit, not money”
Among the loudest champions of the reform is Masaka City Town Clerk, Daniel Christopher Kaweesi, who confirms that the stringent oversight has radically sanitized the city’s administrative hiring processes.
“We have advertised all government jobs in strict accordance with the guidance issued by the Permanent Secretary,” Kaweesi told Watchdog Uganda. “We are now in the final stages of recruiting local government workers through fully transparent procedures. These guidelines have blocked leakages, strengthened accountability, and improved overall management.”
Kaweesi credited Kumumanya’s hands-on leadership style for restoring structural discipline across local government entities, noting that the Ministry’s tighter supervision has translated into better coordination of national development programs.
However, the Masaka Town Clerk issued a stern warning to the public regarding sophisticated employment cartels still trying to exploit desperate youth.
“We have encountered brokers moving around claiming they can secure government jobs for applicants in exchange for cash,” Kaweesi warned. “These individuals are scammers, not government employees. Recruitment into public service is entirely free, strictly formal, and based on merit.”
Warning to Job Seekers: Public service recruitment in Uganda is free. Anyone demanding money to guarantee a government placement is a fraudster and should be reported to the authorities immediately.
The Cost of Corruption in Service Delivery
Under Uganda’s decentralization framework, established by the 1995 Constitution and the Local Governments Act, local authorities are the primary interface for service delivery—ranging from healthcare to infrastructure.
Governance experts point out that when recruitment is compromised by bribery, incompetent professionals infiltrate the system, causing a direct collapse in the quality of public services and eroding public trust.
Kumumanya’s directive effectively reinforces the legal principle that public office is a public trust, rather than a commercial commodity reserved for the highest bidder.
Beyond Masaka City, a growing cluster of local governments—including Mukono, Lyantonde, Mityana, Rakai, Kyotera, and Mbarara—have aggressively scaled up the public advertisement of vacancies and procurement bids.
For thousands of young, educated Ugandans looking for employment, the rigid enforcement of these guidelines offers a rare, level playing field. As local governments handle massive capital injections for wealth-creation initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM), the demand for professional, uncorrupt human resources has never been higher.
For administrators like Kaweesi, the dividend of these reforms is already visible on the ground. For the Ministry, the mandate remains unyielding: public service must be defined by integrity, and institutional access must be determined by what you know, not who you pay.
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