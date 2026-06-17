Dr. Muganga Rallies Support for the Arts as Victoria University Backs Legendary Aloysius Matovu Joy’s New Play

KAMPALA, UGANDA — Renowned Ugandan actor and veteran playwright Aloysius Matovu Joy paid a high-profile courtesy visit to Prof. Dr. Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University Kampala, ahead of the highly anticipated weekend premiere of his new stage play, “NEKA: MAAMA TAKIRWA (Mother is Supreme).”
The meeting between the visionary academic leader and the arts icon focused heavily on the power of theater, cultural storytelling, the preservation of Uganda’s artistic heritage, and the invaluable role mothers play in shaping the moral fabric of society.
Matovu Joy shared exclusive insights into the production, which serves as a moving, creative tribute to motherhood. The masterpiece is set to hit the stage at the National Theatre this Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026.
A Historic Partnership for the Arts
Prof. Dr. Muganga, a passionate champion of experiential learning and local culture, warmly received the legendary artist. In a major boost to the creative arts sector, he announced that Victoria University has officially partnered with Matovu Joy to ensure the success of the upcoming production, highlighting the critical role academic institutions play in fueling Uganda’s cultural renaissance.
Speaking directly to Watchdog Uganda, Dr. Muganga expressed his deep, lifelong admiration for the playwright’s immense contribution to the nation’s social conscience.
“I recently had the privilege of sitting down with my longtime friend and one of Uganda’s true legends of the theater, Aloysius Matovu Joy,” Dr. Muganga stated. “This is a man whose art educated millions of Ugandans fortunate enough to follow his creations at the famous Pride Theatre throughout the 1990s. His work was never mere entertainment; it was profound instruction, holding up a mirror to society and teaching values, wisdom, and reflection to an entire generation.”
Dr. Muganga added that Victoria University’s decision to back “NEKA: MAAMA TAKIRWA” aligns perfectly with its institutional mission to elevate local talent and invest in impactful, real-world creativity.
“Mr. Matovu sought the support of Victoria University, and as an institution that champions innovation and celebrates local creators whose work advances our nation, we were deeply honored to partner with him. Uganda is truly proud to have such legends and teachers of society—artists who have given so much to shape our culture. I warmly invite everyone to come to the National Theatre and witness the brilliance of a master at work.”
Performance Schedule & Tickets
“NEKA: MAAMA TAKIRWA (Mother is Supreme)” promises a powerful, emotional, and culturally rich theatrical experience for families, youth, and art enthusiasts alike. Theatergoers can catch the performances at the National Theatre during the following weekend showtimes:
|Day
|Date
|Afternoon Show
|Evening Show
|Saturday
|June 20, 2026
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Sunday
|June 21, 2026
|2:00 PM
|7:00 PM
Tickets are officially available for purchase at the National Theatre box office.
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