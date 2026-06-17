Ex Miss Rwanda slaps Bebe Cool with Defamation Notice, Demands Apology In 2 Days Or Sue Singer For Calling Her ‘Conman’

KAMPALA – Former Miss Rwanda (2016) Jolly Mutesi has escalated her feud with Ugandan reggae-ragga star Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool. Mutesi has instructed her legal team to slap the musician with a strongly worded notice demanding an immediate retraction and a public apology over “grossly defamatory” fraud allegations.
In a legal notice dated June 17, 2026, issued by Mbidde & Co. Advocates, Mutesi’s lawyers characterized Bebe Cool’s recent outbursts on X (formerly Twitter) as “false per se” and motivated by “express malice.” The musician has been given a strict 48-hour ultimatum to comply, failing which he faces immediate civil and criminal proceedings.
Genesis of the Dispute
The cross-border celebrity storm erupted on June 16, 2026, when Bebe Cool used his verified X account to accuse Mutesi of conning him the previous year.
According to the “Love You Everyday” singer, Mutesi allegedly leveraged fake connections to the Rwanda High Commission and Arsenal FC’s “Visit Rwanda” sponsorship. Bebe Cool claimed these interactions involved lucrative business deals, a London music event, and pathways to advance his son’s professional football career.
However, Mutesi has fiercely denied the claims, pointing to a public warning she issued back in October 2024 alerting the public to scammers impersonating her. Her legal team notes that the screenshots shared by Bebe Cool feature broken English that is completely inconsistent with Mutesi’s communication style, adding that no transaction or contract has ever existed between the two.
The Ultimatum: Key Legal Demands
Mbidde & Co. Advocates have set tight conditions for the Ugandan music icon to avoid a costly courtroom battle.
Mutesi’s lawyers demand that Bebe Cool:
Cease and Desist: Immediately stop publishing or circulating any further defamatory statements against Mutesi.
Public Apology: Issue a full, unqualified retraction and apology, published with equal or greater prominence than the original defamatory posts.
Written Undertaking: Provide a binding written commitment within 48 hours confirming compliance.
Source Disclosure: Disclose the source(s) of the information he relied on to make the public accusations.
The notice stresses that Mutesi’s brand and reputation have suffered severe damage, and she reserves the right to seek heavy financial damages if Bebe Cool ignores the notice.
Social Media Erupts
The high-profile clash has triggered intense debate across East African social media spaces. A massive wave of Rwandan netizens has rallied behind the former beauty queen, calling out Bebe Cool for failing to do basic due diligence before weaponizing his platform.
Conversely, some of the singer’s loyal fans are urging patience, waiting for the additional “evidence” the musician promised to unearth.
As it stands, neither camp has publicly provided concrete proof—such as bank receipts or money transfer logs—to verify actual financial loss or direct peer-to-peer communication.
Watchdog Uganda is closely tracking this developing story and will bring you updates as they unfold.
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