NEW MANDATE: NAGRC&DB Pledges Alignment as MAAIF Leadership Takes Office for 2026–2031 Term

ENTEBBE — Following the recent transition in cabinet portfolios, the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has formally congratulated the new leadership team appointed to guide the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) for the 2026–2031 political term.
In a statement issued from its headquarters, the Board of Directors, management, and staff of NAGRC&DB expressed total readiness to collaborate with the incoming political heads to consolidate the country’s agricultural transformation agenda.
The New Leadership Configuration at MAAIF
The strategic ministry will be steered by a four-member executive team tasked with increasing productivity, safeguarding food security, and expanding agro-industrialization across the country:
Hon. Frank K. Tumwebaze: Appointed as the substantive Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.
Hon. Lt. Col. (Rtd.) Dr. Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama: Continuing his stewardship as the Minister of State for Animal Industry.
Hon. Desire Muhooza: Appointed as the Minister of State for Agriculture.
Hon. Robert Ndugwa Migadde: Assuming office as the Minister of State for Fisheries.
Strategic Objectives for the 2026–2031 Horizon
As the government sets its eyes on the execution of its long-term development plans, the technical team at NAGRC&DB highlighted a shared vision centered on transforming the livelihoods of smallholder and commercial farming communities alike.
The agency’s leadership commended the incoming ministers’ demonstrated commitment to building a self-sustaining, export-led agricultural sector. Key priorities on the immediate horizon include:
Elevating Productivity: Introducing intensive, climate-smart farming models to maximize yields on existing arable land.
Strengthening Nutritional Safety: Scaling up food security frameworks to cushion volatile sub-regions against climate fluctuations and supply chain disruptions.
Enhancing Household Income: Supporting the structural shift of rural farming communities from subsistence practices into high-value market commerce.
[MAAIF POLICY DIRECTION (2026-2031)]
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┌────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┐
▼ ▼
[NAGRC&DB Technical Delivery] [Market & Agro-Industry]
• Conserve Animal Genetics • Improve Rural Livelihoods
• Distribute Superior Breeding Stocks • Secure Regional Food Safety
• Introduce Modern Bio-Technologies • Expand Value-Added Exports
NAGRC&DB’s Role in National Development
As the statutory body mandated to spearhead the genetic characterization, conservation, and sustainable utilization of national animal genetic resources, NAGRC&DB remains a linchpin in the Ministry’s overall strategy.
The agency continues to play an aggressive role in deploying modern reproductive bio-technologies, liquid nitrogen production systems, and distributing farmer-preferred, high-yielding cattle, poultry, and small ruminant breeds across decentralized community hubs.
By introducing high-quality, disease-resistant livestock genetics, the agency aims to lower production costs for farmers while simultaneously increasing the quality and volume of milk and beef available for domestic processing and premium export markets.
The management, led by Executive Director Dr. Peter Beine, reaffirmed its unwavering support for the political leadership, noting that the ongoing commercialization of the livestock sub-sector remains crucial for achieving widespread national prosperity and economic independence.
Watchdog Uganda will continue to track the policy directives and administrative milestones emerging from the newly inaugurated leadership team at MAAIF.
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