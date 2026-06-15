Explainer: Why UNOC’s Contract Extensions Have Sparked Debate Over Succession and Stability

Explainer: Why the Debate Over UNOC Contract Extensions?

Succession Planning vs. Stability in Uganda’s Critical Oil Sector

By Watchdog Uganda

As Uganda edges closer to commercial oil production, a decision to extend the contracts of several senior executives at the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has ignited debate over leadership succession, corporate governance and the future management of one of the country’s most strategic institutions.

At the centre of the discussion is a fundamental question: Should Uganda prioritise continuity during a critical phase of oil development, or uphold succession plans designed to promote institutional renewal?

What Happened?

President Yoweri Museveni approved five-year contract extensions for approximately 10 senior UNOC executives and heads of subsidiaries, allowing them to remain in office until around 2031.

Among those whose contracts were extended are:

CEO Proscovia Nabbanja

Company Secretary Peter Muliisa

Chief Finance Officer Emmanuel Mugagga

Heads of UNOC subsidiaries, including the refinery and pipeline companies

Senior executives in upstream, commercial and finance departments

Most of these officials joined UNOC during its formative years between 2016 and 2017 and were approaching the company’s internal 10-year tenure guideline for senior management.

The extensions were reportedly approved to ensure leadership continuity as Uganda enters the most critical phase of its petroleum programme.

Why Is the Decision Controversial?

1. Succession Planning Under Question

UNOC’s human resource framework was designed to encourage leadership renewal after approximately ten years in senior management.

Many middle-level managers had anticipated natural career progression as senior executives completed their tenure. The extensions have therefore delayed those expectations, raising concerns about staff morale and future leadership opportunities.

Critics argue that if the 10-year guideline was established from the outset, the company should have developed a stronger pipeline of successors rather than extending existing contracts.

2. Governance and Transparency

The decision has also raised governance questions.

Reports suggest the request for extensions was escalated directly to President Museveni, who subsequently guided the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development on the matter.

Although the Uganda National Oil Company Act does not prescribe term limits for executives, governance experts say altering or bypassing internal HR policies without broad institutional consultation can create perceptions of inconsistency and weaken confidence in corporate governance.

3. Institutional Morale

For many employees, the extensions effectively postpone opportunities for promotion after years of preparation and professional development.

Observers warn that prolonged uncertainty over career progression could affect staff motivation, retention and organisational culture.

Why Supporters Back the Extensions

Supporters of the decision argue that Uganda’s oil sector is entering an exceptionally delicate stage that requires experienced leadership.

Several landmark projects are simultaneously advancing, including:

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP)

The Tilenga Project

The Kingfisher Development Project

The proposed Uganda Refinery

Petroleum storage and import infrastructure

Kabalega Industrial Park

These projects involve complex negotiations with international partners, including TotalEnergies, CNOOC and other investors.

Supporters contend that replacing senior executives at such a critical juncture could slow implementation, weaken investor confidence and disrupt institutional memory accumulated over nearly a decade.

They further argue that executive performance remains subject to Board oversight and key performance indicators, making continuity compatible with accountability.

The Bigger Picture

The debate extends far beyond employment contracts.

UNOC manages Uganda’s commercial interests in a petroleum industry expected to generate billions of dollars over the coming decades and significantly reshape the country’s economy.

As such, the company must balance two equally important objectives:

Maintaining experienced leadership during a period of high-risk implementation.

Building a sustainable leadership pipeline that ensures long-term institutional resilience.

Good governance requires both continuity and succession.

Issues Worth Watching

As Uganda moves towards first oil, several issues merit close public attention:

Whether UNOC formally reviews and communicates any changes to its succession and tenure policies.

How the Board, chaired by Mathias Katamba, manages governance and accountability.

Whether project implementation continues on schedule and within budget.

The extent to which qualified Ugandan professionals continue to access leadership opportunities within the sector.

Conclusion

The contract extensions have undoubtedly provided stability at a pivotal moment for Uganda’s petroleum industry. However, they have also reignited an important national conversation about succession planning, institutional governance and talent development.

Ultimately, the success of UNOC will not be judged solely by whether first oil is achieved on schedule, but by whether the company evolves into a transparent, professionally managed national oil company capable of serving Uganda’s interests for generations to come.

As billions of dollars in national resources come into play, effective governance, accountability and public confidence will be just as important as technical expertise.