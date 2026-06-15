African Ministers, Experts Converge in Nairobi as Food Security Pressure Mounts

NAIROBI, Kenya — June 30, 2026

African agriculture ministers, World Food Prize Laureates, researchers, agripreneurs and global food systems experts are set to converge in Nairobi for a high-level dialogue aimed at strengthening Africa’s capacity to feed its fast-growing population and transform agricultural production systems.

The meeting, DialogueNEXT 2026, themed “Born to Feed the Future,” is convened by the World Food Prize Foundation and marks the third and final stop in a global series tracing the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Norman E. Borlaug, following earlier editions held in Mexico (2024) and India (2025).

The Nairobi forum comes at a time of rising concern over global food security, with Africa projected to host more than one in four people on the planet by 2050. The demographic shift is expected to place significant pressure on food production systems, climate resilience, and agricultural innovation across the continent.

Organisers say the event will bring together a rare mix of policymakers, scientists, private sector leaders and young agripreneurs to discuss practical solutions to hunger, food insecurity and agricultural transformation.

The programme will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and a high-level ministerial press briefing scheduled for 10:15–10:45am local time.

Three major awards will also be presented during the dialogue: the Norman Borlaug Medallion, the 2026 Borlaug Field Award, and the 2026 Inspiring the Next Generation Award.

Journalists will also take part in field visits on July 1, including tours of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe), where African agricultural innovations will be showcased.

Among the expected participants are African and global agriculture leaders including Akinwumi Adesina, Agnes Kalibata, ILRI Director General Appolinaire Djikeng, AGRA President Alice Ruhweza, CGIAR Chief Scientist Sandra Cristina Kothe Milach, One Acre Fund CEO Eric Pohlman, and Hello Tractor founder Jehiel Oliver.

Organisers say Africa remains at a critical turning point, with a rapidly growing population, expanding youth workforce, and increasing climate-related risks such as rainfall variability linked to emerging El Niño conditions in the Greater Horn of Africa.

Despite the challenges, the continent is seen as holding major agricultural potential, including vast arable land and a growing ecosystem of agritech innovation and farmer-led solutions.

DialogueNEXT 2026 is expected to feed into global policy discussions ahead of the Borlaug International Dialogue scheduled for October 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa, USA.

The event is open to accredited media, with direct access to ministers, scientists and industry leaders.

Media Contacts:

Harvey Presence

Marchmont Communications

harvey@marchmontcomms.com

+44 7962 657322

Donna Bowater

Marchmont Communications

donna@marchmontcomms.com

+61 434 635 099